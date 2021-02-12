MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State cruised to its 11th-straight win on Thursday night in Bearcat Arena. The Bearcats dispatched of the No. 3 team in the MIAA standings, Pittsburg State, 87-75.
“We are just playing like it’s the MIAA Tournament, one game at a time,” Northwest junior point guard Trevor Hudgins said. “… I feel like we do, possibly, get people’s best shots, but that is what we signed up for coming to Northwest.”
The Bearcats (16-1) were led by two of their usual stars with Hudgins scoring 30 points and Ryan Hawkins filling the stat sheet with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and seven steals.
Meanwhile, the Gorillas (10-8) had an unexpected standout keep them in the game with sophomore forward Ethan Holloway scoring 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Holloway had just two points this season prior to Thursday.
“Tonight, we just weren’t ourselves defensively — and then Dirk Nowitzki shows up so that hurts us,” McCollum said referring to Holloway.
The Bearcats opened the game with a 12-3 run thanks to a pair of 3-pointers by Hawkins. The Gorillas answered right back and took an 18-17 lead on a jumper by Holloway.
Pittsburg State led for much of the middle portion of the first half, but Northwest got its own big shot off the bench with senior Daric Laing knocking down a 3-pointer with 5:57 left to go before halftime for a 30-29 lead.
“Daric brings energy,” Hudgins said. “He is probably one of the hardest workers we have on the team, one of the best shots we have on the team, and he just takes his moments and runs with them. … He just comes out and plays his heart out.”
Holloway answered with another jumper in the paint, but Hudgins and Hawkins scored on back-to-back layups to start an 11-0 run which was capped by a Diego Bernard dunk after a Hawkins steal.
The Bearcats took a 5-point lead into halftime.
Hudgins took command in the second half. His layup with 16:10 to play extended the Bearcat lead back to 10, and after Holloway hit a pair from the foul line, Hudgins expanded to 3-point range to make it 60-49.
Another Hudgins’ 3-pointer made it 64-51 and yet another made it 69-54.
“Honestly, it was just moving the ball,” Hudgins said of his 30-point game. “We were just playing Northwest basketball. I didn’t even know I had that much. I was was just trying to feed it to Hawk honestly, then they doubled Hawk and he kicked out to us.”
The Gorillas whittled the lead back down to four points with four minutes left on a Holloway 3-point play, but the Bearcats put the game on ice with a 10-0 run.
In addition to the big nights from Hudgins and Hawkins, Bernard finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Wes Dreamer had eight points, Luke Waters had six, Laing had five, and Byron Alexander had four.
“When you come off the bench, especially for a team that has such elite starters and experienced starters, that is a really difficult job to spark that because it does impact our rhythm when new guys come in,” McCollum said. “It is just a tough job, but I was glad that Daric kind of sparked us tonight.”
Beyond Holloway’s 21, Pittsburg State was led by Ryan Pippins with 11 and Martin Vogts with 10.
Northwest will celebrate Hawkins and Laing on Saturday as the Bearcats will host Missouri Southern for Senior Day. Southern (11-7) is led by center Cam Martin and his MIAA-leading 26.1 points per game.
“Now we got big Cam and MoSo coming Saturday,” Hudgins said. “The focus level is going to go up even more, and I feel like we are going to compete and get after it.”