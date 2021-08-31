MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State defensive lineman Zach Howard gave Bearcat Stadium a scare at Thursday night's Green-White Scrimmage when the star junior was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury.
Even head coach Rich Wright admitted during Tuesday's press conference that he was a little nervous until the scans came back clear for Howard.
“Zach has been a big part of our defensive line since his freshman year,” Wright said. “The consistency he brings and the leadership — there is a reason he is one of our captains as a junior. He is a vocal leader on our football team. He is a big part of the success we've had here over the last couple years. Having him in the lineup saves a couple of hairs on my head and gives me an extra hour or two of sleep.”
Howard attended the press conference on Tuesday and was able to give an update on his own injury situation.
“I got hit right above the ankle,” Howard said. “If it was a sprain, it'd be a high-ankle sprain. Just have some nerve issues with it, a bone contusion. We are not sure what it is exactly, but I had some X-rays and there is no fracture. The pain is just the pain. Can't make it worse or anything like that, so we will be playing through it.”
Howard had an ankle injury to his other ankle two years ago against Central Missouri. He came back the next week at that time as well.
“That was a tougher one,” Howard said.
The 295-pound junior is listed as the starter at defensive end on the initial Bearcat depth chart with Sam Roberts and Noah Williams as the defensive tackles and Elijah Green at the other defensive end, but Wright's unit has the versatility that they can all line up inside or outside.
Howard's health is a key positive development going into Hays on Thursday night where putting pressure on Chance Fuller will be a focus of the Bearcats. Fuller is the MIAA leading returning passer after throwing for over 300 yards a game in 2019.
“He is a tough kid,” Wright said. “We've hit him a lot over the last few years and he just keeps getting up and completing passes. … He is not going to fold in a pressure situation, he has been there before. He has been a quarterback who has played in the national playoffs and he is a good leader, he really is. We have to do things to try to disrupt his timing and then hit him a little bit.”
Roberts said after the Green-White game that an emphasis on quarterback pressure is nothing new for the defensive line and that they are ready for the challenge.
“As always, we are going to hit him,” Roberts said. “That is our goal: get hits on the quarterback. That is what we pride ourselves on with the front seven getting pressure on the quarterback and we are going to do just that.”
Roberts also predicted immediately after the scrimmage and before any of the scans were back that Howard was going to be just fine for the season opener.
“He is going to be great,” Roberts reiterated. “He is going to be great. He is going to be great.”
The smallest member of the starting front four is the former Spoofhound, Green, at 5-foot-11, 267 pounds so the Bearcat line brings plenty of size to the table.
“I know that if I look to my left or my right that these guys are going to have my back, I'm going to have their back and we are going to get this thing done,” Roberts said. “You'll be surprised how us big guys move. We move pretty fast so don't let that size fool you.”
Offensively, the Bearcats will look for another big performance from their own quarterback after Braden Wright had one of his best games as a Bearcat the last time the team played Fort Hays State.
In 2019, Wright threw for 279 yards, ran for 96 yards and had four total touchdowns in the team's 36-33 win in double overtime in Hays.
“It is going to be a great challenge and a great way to start off the season,” Braden Wright said.
The junior quarterback has some new weapons this year including the first-team running back on the depth chart with All-American transfer Al McKeller.
“Really just take the team to a national championship and take the Harlon Hill (Trophy),” McKeller said of his goals for the season.
McKeller and his UIndy team ended the Tigers season in 2018 in the playoffs and McKeller ran for 137 yards in the contest.
“I played these guys before, my sophomore year,” McKeller said. “I had a pretty good game, so it is going to be a lot of them my senior year.”
McKeller's new head coach likes his high aspirations.
“I'm glad he has goals like that though, because that is what you want,” Rich Wright said. “You want somebody who wants to shoot for the best and frankly, that is why he came here. He felt like there was an opportunity to get that accomplished.”
Thursday's game in Hays will kick off at 7 p.m.
“It is just time,” Rich Wright said. “It is time to go see who we are, take a test and see what happens.”