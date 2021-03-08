MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State came into Sunday’s series finale against Emporia State coming off the emotional high of a walk-off victory in the second game on Saturday, but the Bearcats were unable to sustain that momentum as they suffered a 11-3 loss to the Hornets and dropped the 3-game series 2-1.
Things did not start well for Northwest starting pitcher Zach Wiese, who was making his first career start. After a fly out started the game, the Hornets (5-6, 2-4 MIAA) collected 3-straight hits to load the bases.
Wiese induced a shallow fly ball to center field, but the ball was dropped in center by Drew Mackie allowing a run to score and keeping the bases loaded with one out. Wiese responded to the adversity with a strikeout for the second out.
Emporia State’s Noah Geekie picked up an RBI single with two outs, but right fielder Donovan Warren came up firing and catcher Chase Broeker applied the tag for the third out and kept the damage to just two runs.
With two outs in the home half of the first inning, Northwest senior Connor Quick cut that margin in half with a solo home run to left field. Quick had the walk-off two-run double in the Bearcats’ 2-1 win on Saturday.
“I’m feeling confident,” Quick said. “I have an approach and I think my approach is working well for me. It has really worked for me for a few years. I’m just hoping to keep sitting there, getting pitches I can hit and doing something with them.”
Quick has been swinging the bat well with a .382 average so far this season, but coach Darin Loe believes his returning 2019 First-Team All-MIAA selection is capable of even more as the season progresses.
“I think he is swinging well — I think he has more in him,” Loe said. “He is a confident hitter, so he is going to get his hits, but I’ve seen him hit a lot better than he is right now and I think he will get there over time.”
The Fenton native wasn’t able to put in much time against live pitches or in the batting cage this offseason due to the pandemic and is still working his way back. Quick says he is thrilled to be playing baseball again though.
“It feels awesome,” Quick said. “That year off was a little weird for me. That was the longest I’ve ever been without playing baseball in my life. Every inning, every at bat, I’m just cherishing.”
The Bearcat offense tied the game in the bottom of the second as shortstop Jacob Pinkerton reached on an error which plated Broeker and tied the game at 2-2.
Wiese settle in during the middle innings and allowed just one hit in the second, third and fourth frames. Wiese had been strong in his relief appearances, but Loe was happy to see the freshman excel in a start.
“He pitched with a lot of confidence today,” Loe said. “He got some innings last weekend down in Tahlequah and I think he had four good innings out of the bullpen there and that is why we started him.
“He is just a guy who keeps hitters off balance. He throws three pitches for strikes and can really move the ball around — kind of a deceptive delivery and he just gets ground balls and gets outs.”
Loe says Wiese earned himself another start in next weekend’s home series with Rogers State.
The Hornet offense managed to get to Wiese in the fifth inning with Brady Michel hitting a 2-out RBI double to give the Hornets the lead.
Wiese finished his day with five innings pitched and allowed just one earned run on seven hits with four strikeouts and a walk. It is the second-straight quality start for the Bearcats with Alex Slocum excelling on Saturday.
“They are tough competitors,” Quick said. “I think just the mentality that they go out there on the mound with all three of them (Max Spitzmiller, Slocum and Wiese), it really helps us carry over. … It is really good to be able to rely on those guys.”
The Bearcat bullpen could not maintain Wiese’s pitching momentum. In the seventh inning, the Hornets exploded for six runs as it took three different Bearcats arms to finish the inning. The big hit was a 2-run home run by Quinn Cherry.
The Hornets added two more runs in the eighth for a 11-2 lead before Northwest’s Tyler Peters had a pinch-hit RBI double in the ninth inning for the final 11-3 margin.
Northwest will look to bounce back with a 3-game series against Rogers State on Bearcat Field this weekend. They will have a doubleheader on Saturday before the series finale on Sunday. While the start to the season hasn’t included the record Loe had hoped for, the Bearcat skipper is happy to have games to look forward to after the way last season ended.
“It is obviously fun to be at the ballpark and be able to come out and work on your craft a little bit,” Loe said. “I think we just just have to keep improving. We have to keep improving in every phase of the game. I think we had the great-attitude guys that are coming to work every day. We are just going to keep plugging away.”