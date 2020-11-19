Emporia State finished 13th in the MIAA standings with a 10-18 overall record and 4-15 conference mark last year. This season, the Hornets are picked to finish 12th in the MIAA.
Who’s back?
Senior forward Brendan Van Dyke was the Hornets’ lone All-MIAA selection last season — making the honorable mention list. Van Dyke scored 10 points a game last lear and led the team in rebounding at 6.5 per contest.
The Hornets also get back their leading scorer with Jumah’Ri Turner. Turner averaged 13.6 points per game last year and shot 38 percent from 3-point range.
Senior Duncan Fort started 24 games last season and averaged 5.8 points and five rebounds per game. Sophomore Gage McGuire made 14 starts and scored 5.3 points per game.
Sophomore center Mason Thiessen made nine starts last year and averaged 5.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Senior Dallas Bailey started seven games and averaged 3.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Sophomore forward Tyreek Robinson made two starts and averaged four rebounds per game.
Who’s gone?
The Hornets must replace all three of their top point guards with Keyon Thomas, Justin Williams and Zac Owens.
Thomas scored 12 points per game as a freshman, Williams averaged 8.7 and Owens averaged 7.5.
Among the guards vying for playing time will be true freshman and former Maryville Spoofhound Tate Oglesby.
What does Coach say?
“We got beat up last year. We were 9-5 overall, 3-2 in the MIAA with our only losses coming to Northwest Mo and Washburn. And then Brendan Van Dyke tore his ACL and a couple games later, Dallas Bailey broke his foot. … We had been through a lot last year. … We are welcoming back Brendan and Dallas. They are healthy and we are excited to get back onto the court.” - Hornet head coach Craig Doty