WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State sophomore Mike Hohensee will get his first start at quarterback this afternoon against Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
The sophomore from Saint Charles, Illinois, threw 14 passes in 2019, completing 11 for 184 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Hohensee was primarily a running threat in 2019 with 40 carries for 235 yards and four touchdowns.
Against Fort Hays State two weeks ago, Hohensee was 0-for-2 passing and ran for four yards. He has been the team’s primary punter as well and had seven punts for a 41-yard average, pinning four inside the 20.
Junior quarterback Braden Wright is out indefinitely and the Bearcats were not able to comment on the nature or severity of three-year starting quarterback’s injury.
In a statement released by the Northwest Athletic Department, Bearcat head athletic trainer Matt Cannella was quoted as saying: “Northwest Missouri State University Athletics will not comment on the health or status of any of our student-athletes under any circumstance. Without permission or accurate information, it can be a violation of HIPAA privacy rights and be reckless and irresponsible.”
Against Fort Hays State, Wright was 13-for-23 passing for 96 yards including a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to push the margin to eight points. For his career, Wright has 5,158 yards passing and 49 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He also has 1,255 career rushing yards with 23 touchdowns.
The Bearcats (1-0) and the Mules (0-2) will kick off at 1 p.m. this afternoon in Warrensburg.