WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State sophomore quarterback Mike Hohensee learned last week that he would be getting his first career start as a Bearcat quarterback on Saturday at Central Missouri, but the Illinois product has been preparing for this a lot longer than that.
“I’ve been preparing to play for four years,” Hohensee said. “It didn’t really come as a big shock to me. I was nervous, but it’s not like I wasn’t prepared.”
Hohensee looked prepared in a 47-7 rout of the Mules as he threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more.
“He has waited his time,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “He has been here awhile. He got his opportunity and he seized it.”
The Bearcats started fast on the game’s first drive with a 9-play drive capped by Hohensee sprinting down the left sideline for a 33-yard touchdown.
“It definitely shook out some nerves,” Hohensee said of the touchdown run. “It was blocked amazingly, I was untouched running down the sideline.”
After a Mule punt, Hohensee went back to work with a 43-yard touchdown pass to speedy wide receiver Kaden Davis.
The Bearcat defense continued to have the offense’s back as Jackson Barnes made up for a dropped interception earlier in the game with a pick to get the ball back to the offense.
“I was pretty mad about dropping that first one,” Barnes said. “I told Coach Wright, ‘I’m coming and I’m getting a pick the next play.’ And I did so I was pretty happy about that.”
Al McKeller immediately went to work with two rushes for a combined 16 yards before McKeller sprinted down the middle of the field and Hohensee hit him with a 44-yard touchdown pass.
The play-action game was effective for Hohensee all day long.
“Al is a hard runner, you guys all see that and everybody knows that,” Hohensee said. “That brings everyone up and then they play man on our fast wide receivers. And they are winning their matchups every time.”
On the following drive, Hohensee capped a 74-yard drive, which included another 40-yard pass to Davis, with a 3-yard touchdown run.
“Our offense is filled with a bunch of playmakers,” Hohensee said.
Special teams joined the act on the next drive with a blocked punt scooped up by Peyton Plunkett and returned 22 yards for a touchdown. A second-straight failed extra-point try kept the lead at 33-0 where it remained at halftime.
The Bearcat offense got flowing again right after halftime with a touchdown drive that included a 44-yard run by Davonte Green and was capped by Hohensee finding Davis again for a 15-yard score.
“I think you got a good glimpse of what we can be offensively today when when things are firing on all cylinders,” Wright said.
Hohnsee added his fourth touchdown pass on the next drive with a 17-yard catch and run by Imoni Donadelle. That score made the margin 47-0.
Hohensee finished the game with 260 yards passing on 14-of-18 attempts.
Junior quarterback Braden Wright had surgery for a midgut volvulus on Friday, Sept. 10, which was first reported by Jon Walker of the Northwest Missourian.. Midgut volvulus is a condition in which the intestine has become twisted. Rich Wright was with his quarterback in the hospital.
“He had an incision in his stomach, they cut all the way through everything to work with his intestines, so that is a pretty serious surgery,” Wright said.
The Bearcats got redshirt freshman quarterback Joseph Krause some playing time in the fourth quarter. He is now the backup quarterback with Braden Wright’s timetable to return uncertain.
McKeller finished with 97 yards rushing on 12 carries. Green added 80 yards on 12 carries. Savannah graduate Jadon Brady had 35 yards.
Davis had his second 100-yard game as a Bearcat with 103 yards. His first 100-yard game was in 2019 against Central Missouri.
“I have full trust in Mike,” Davis said. “I knew he was going to step up and do his thing. It sucks to lose Braden, but ‘next man up’ mentality.”
The Bearcats will have their home opener next Saturday against Central Oklahoma. It is Family Weekend for the Bearcats.