Fort Hays State finds itself in fifth in the preseason poll, but with one first-place vote. The Tigers finished tied for fourth in the conference last season with a 23-7 overall record and a 13-6 mark in conference.
Who’s back?
The Tigers return one of the top floor generals in the league with senior Jaden Hobbs. An All-MIAA Third Team selection last year, Hobbs averaged 12.6 points per game and was the team’s most prolific 3-point shooter with a 36 percent clip.
The Tigers’ other returning starter is someone who knows Hobbs well with Whitney Randall. Randall and Hobbs were high school teammates in Alva, Okla., and Randall was fifth on the team in scoring last year at nine points a game.
Guard Cydney Bergman will also factor heavily into the Tigers’ plans after averaging 7.2 points a game last year. Guard Madison Mittie also returns after being a part of the rotation a year ago.
Who’s gone?
The Tigers replace three starters and their second-, third- and fourth-leading scorers from last season. Kacey Kennett was a Second Team All-MIAA selection while Belle Barbieri made the honorable mention list.
Taylor Rolfs, Barbieri and Kennett each averaged double figures and started all 30 games for the Tigers last year. Lanie Page also graduates after starting nine games.
What does Coach say?
“I think we have one of the top players in the conference with Jaden Hobbs, and she is at a key position, point guard. She was our leading scorer last year and led us in assists.” - Tiger head coach Tony Hobson