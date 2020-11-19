Rogers State will go into its second season in the MIAA as the 13th ranked team in the preseason poll. The Hillcats were 4-24 overall last season and 2-17 in the MIAA and were 13th in the league.
Who’s back?
The Hillcats won’t lack experience this season with five players starting at least 12 games a season ago.
Junior guard Samariah Thompson was the team’s second-leading scorer last season, averaging 8.7 points per game. Junior guard Vanessa Gajdosova returns after scoring 8.3 points per game and leading the team in assists.
The team’s senior leader will be Lilly Garner, who started 20 games last season. Garner scored 7.7 points per game.
Sophomore forward Bailey Kliewer is the team’s top returning post player. She started 19 games and averaged 7.2 points per game. She also led the team in rebounding and blocked shots.
Sophomore guard Alyche Brown started 12 games and averaged 4.5 points per game. Junior guards Katrina Christian and Julie Luna also return to the rotation.
Who’s gone?
The Hillcats must replace leading scorer Alicia Brown and third-leading scorer Darian Jackson.
Brown led the team in minutes with 29.8 a game and points with 8.8 per game. Jackson led the frontcourt with 8.4 points a game and was the team’s top rebounds at 6.2 per game.
What does Coach say?
“We took it on the chin last year, there is no way around that. My staff and I have done a good job in the recruiting process so we are just looking forward to getting another run at it. We had a really good understanding of what we needed to improve upon just from a recruiting standpoint. We think that we have gotten those pieces.” - Hillcat head coach Kyle Bent