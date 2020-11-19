Rogers State made its presence felt in its first year in the MIAA. The Hillcats finished second in the MIAA with a 24-6 overall record and a 15-4 conference mark. The MIAA coaches have picked the Hillcats to finish fourth this season.
Who’s back?
The Hillcats return one of the best shooters in the MIAA with senior Brewster Peacock. The 45 percent 3-point marksman averaged 11.8 points per game — second on the team — and was a Second Team All-MIAA selection.
Sophomore guard Jett Sternberger also excelled beyond the arc as he started all 30 games as a freshman. Sternberger averaged 9.9 points per game while shooting 41 percent from long range.
Senior Darraja Parnell started six games last season and averaged 6.6 points and four rebounds as a junior. Senior guard Cole Kinnamon played 18.5 minutes a game last season and also figures to be an important part of the rotation this season.
Who’s gone?
Marques Sumner was the team’s leading scorer last season at 13.9 points per game and was a Second Team All-MIAA pick.
Tavian Davis made Third Team All-MIAA while also being a MIAA All-Defense pick. Davis averaged 10.4 points a game while leading the Hillcats in assists and steals.
Rogers State also must replace both of its big men as Christopher Miller was third on the team in scoring with 11.5 points per game. Gabriel Ferreira started 17 games and averaged 7.2 points per game.
What does Coach say?
“For us, it was what we thought and some. I talked to a lot of coaches going into it about the expectations and what I kept hearing was that it is going to feel like a Division-I league. When you go on the road to travel, (there are) big arenas and good crowds. The coaching is top-notch. … Anybody who comes out of this league is prepped to make a deep run into the NCAA Tournament.” - Hillcat head coach Justin Barkley on the MIAA