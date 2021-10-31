MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats were treated to a movie during their walk-through practice on Friday night. The video was not a pleasant memory for the team with the highlights of Nebraska-Kearney’s 24-17 win over Northwest in 2019.
“That kind of lit a fire for all of us,” Northwest sophomore Mike Hohensee said.
That fire raged to a 66-13 dismantling of the No. 17 team in the country as Northwest (7-1) seized the lead in the MIAA from the Lopers.
“It is a statement game,” Northwest senior receiver Kaden Davis said. “Put the nation on notice.”
Hohensee himself led the charge as he was awarded the Don Black Award for the MVP of the Homecoming game. The sophomore was 14-of-18 throwing the ball for 270 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
The quarterback also was able to show off his speed for the first time in weeks with four carries for 68 yards and a touchdown. Bearcat coach Rich Wright opened up about Hohensee’s injury situation following the game.
“It is really fun to finally have some healthy quarterbacks who can run with the football,” Wright said. “I think you see a little bit of a change in the offense and the dynamic of it when we aren’t playing with a quarterback that is dinged up. Mike has played through a lot of stuff.
“… He practiced all week last week for the first time in a month and you are now seeing what we can do offensively off that.”
The prognosis for Hohensee wasn’t good when he first sprained his ankle.
“He is a tough kid,” Wright said. “Initially with the ankle sprain he had, I went to the complex on Sunday and was told that it would be four weeks before he would play. And he never missed a game. With the situation we had going on with Braden (Wright), we needed to find a way. He is a tough, gritty kid, and he competed every week. Now that he is healthy, it is a lot of fun to watch.”
Hohensee wasn’t the only Bearcat showing off his speed on Saturday as the Bearcats got one of their speedsters the ball on the opening kickoff. Imoni Donadelle pitched the ball back to fellow receiver Kaden Davis on the misdirection and Davis had a footrace with only the kicker having an angle on him. Davis easily made him whiff for a 90-yard touchdown return.
“It just kicked the whole day off,” Wright said. “And that is (coach) Roberto Davis, he is the one who is in charge of the kickoff return. … Kaden Davis, when he gets in the open field can go. If nobody knew that, you got to witness it live a couple times today. He is fast. Once he gets to the open field, there aren’t a whole lot of people who are going to catch him.”
The Lopers (7-2) answered with an incredibly strange drive. Star quarterback T.J. Davis fumbled the ball forward on a third-and-6, but was able to scoop the ball up and pick up a first down.
On the next play, Davis’ pass bounced off a receiver’s hands but right to another further downfield for a 46-yard gain. The Lopers eventually scored and took a 7-6 lead on the only made extra point for either team the entire game.
Northwest’s offense was ready to finally get the ball and they were as efficient as possible. The Bearcats scored touchdowns on their first six drives and nine of their 11 in the game.
The first drive was a 7-play, 87-yard drive capped by a 56-yard Hohensee touchdown run where he showed the speed that has been hindered in recent weeks.
“It feels great to not be so one-dimensional, just chilling in the pocket the whole game and having to throw it away if there is any kind of pressure,” Hohensee said. “It is nice to get out there and be able to run again.”
The next two possessions ended in Al McKeller touchdown runs. Hohensee then had touchdown strikes of 55 yards and 15 yards to Donadelle and Trevon Alexander.
“We have a lot of toys in the toy box,” Wright said.
McKeller capped the scoring in the first half with his third touchdown run. The Bearcats last three touchdowns of the half were accompanied by 2-point conversions after freshman Cole Lammel missed his first three extra-point tries.
The Bearcats had a 48-7 lead at halftime.
The Lopers opened the second half with a touchdown drive, but the excitement was short lived. Bearcat tight end Cole Hembrough hauled in a 1-handed catch and drug Lopers across the goal line for a touchdown to cap Hohensee’s day.
“Cole has been an amazing blocker for us this year,” Hohensee said. “He got moved to wide receiver like his second year here because he was so good at running routes and catching the ball. And then they moved him back to tight end because he was big enough to do it.”
Junior Braden Wright took over for Hohensee and had one drive. He was 3-for-3 for 91 yards and the drive was completed with McKeller’s fourth rushing touchdown of the day.
McKeller finished with 91 yards rushing as the Bearcats had 244 as a team. Northwest’s defense held the MIAA’s top rushing offense to just 61 yards on 41 attempts.
Davis had 15 carries for negative-17 yards. His longest run was the 9-yard carry on the opening drive where he fumbled the ball first.
“We had the mindset that “2” was not going to beat us today,” Rich Wright said. “He was going to pitch the ball on the perimeter or he was going to get the heck knocked out of him.”
Northwest had 606 yards of total offense while Nebraska-Kearney had just 242.
Robert Rawie finished the scoring with a touchdown run, but Lammel missed his fourth extra point — making him 0-for-4 on the day.
Northwest will make its last regular-season road trip next Saturday when they travel to Joplin to play Missouri Southern.
“We think we can do this every week,” Hohensee said.