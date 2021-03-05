MARYVILLE, Mo. — Trevor Hudgins scored 29 points on 10-of-12 shooting and 5-of-8 from 3-point range in the Bearcats' 104-72 MIAA semifinal win over Central Oklahoma — and he didn't have the night's best stat line for Northwest. That just shows how the Bearcats are rolling recently.
Ryan Hawkins put up the first triple-double in MIAA Tournament history as the senior forward finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. The national player of the year candidate only committed one turnover in the game despite so much of the offense running through the forward.
“For the most part, they were denying Trevor quite a bit, so I kind of got in the high post area and distributed a little bit,” Hawkins said. “Byron Alexander did a great job getting behind the defense. Wes Dreamer is always, always open. Kid never has anyone near him — holy cow. He is a good shooter so that helps too. It was fun.”
For the second time in three days, Northwest put the game away before it even reached halftime. After scoring 60 points on Wednesday, the Bearcats built a 58-26 lead against the Bronchos.
“We had a natural rhythm tonight, and it was great,” Bearcat coach Ben McCollum said. “We attacked them, and we didn't have a lot of wasted possessions.”
The Bearcats had their big first half despite junior guard and All-American candidate Diego Bernard picking up two early fouls and playing less than five minutes in the first half.
“It is crazy when one of your best players plays four minutes in the first half and you score that much just because of the dynamic he brings offensively and then defensively, obviously he got Defensive Player of the Year,” Hawkins said.
Hudgins proved that he was capable of leading the offense with his backcourt partner sidelined. Hudgins scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting and 4-of-6 from 3-point range in the first half.
“Pretty slow day for him I'd say — 29 (points), jeepers, Trevor,” Hawkins joked.
The Bearcats also got a big first-half lift from Bernard's replacement Byron Alexander. The freshman from Staley played over 12 minutes in the opening 20 and scored eight points on 4-of-4 shooting.
After Central Oklahoma scored 4-straight points to cut the Northwest lead to 5-4, the Bearcats responded with a 10-0 spurt capped by a 3-pointer by Hawkins.
“It just makes it more fun when its coming that easily and that free,” Hawkins said.
The Bronchos fought to within 17-10, but a 12-0 run by the Bearcats gave them a 29-10 lead with 10:18 showing on the first-half clock. A 3-pointer from Wes Dreamer highlighted the spurt. The sophomore was 4-of-7 from beyond the arc for 12 points.
“He is a great shooter so I don't know why he is open all the time,” Hawkins said of Dreamer. “It just shows his basketball IQ. He is so smart out there. He knows where to be and is really good at telling you something you don't she on that backside.”
Oregon State transfer Isaiah Wade scored to briefly quell the run, but Hudgins answered with back-to-back 3-pointers and then a steal and layup for a personal 8-0 run in the span of 55 seconds. Hawkins, Alexander and Hudgins each added layups to push the lead to 43-16 with six and a half minutes left.
“We have a lot of shooting around everybody and we flow pretty good,” McCollum said. “They all fit. Diego and Trevor can make so many plays, and the other guys just space it and allow them to do their thing. We want for each other's success.”
The lead climbed as high as 34 points in the first half and eventually got to 35 points in the second half.
“We are starting to find our rhythm offensively,” Hawkins said. “Before, middle part of the season, I'd say we kind of got stuck and went to one or two things that were working and just stayed with it. We didn't flow offensively. We were scoring off of the actions and not just our motion. Today, I think we called 'down' and that was the only play we ran all day and even that is not much of a play.”
Northwest now gets a quick turnaround with Washburn dominating Missouri Western in its semifinal matchup. The Ichabods used a 57-29 first half to roll past a Griffon team that had beaten them twice this season.
Washburn handed Northwest its only loss this season with an 84-82 overtime victory in Maryville on January 7. Northwest responded with an 88-85 overtime win in Topeka on February 20.
The rubber match between the Bearcats and Ichabods will tip off at 6 p.m., on Saturday in Bearcat Arena.
“For the last few years, Washburn has always been a close, fun game for us,” Hawkins said. “I feel like fans love those big blowout wins, but there is something about getting into a scrap and going the full 40 minutes where it is single-digit points the last 10 minutes of the second half. You have to earn it then. It makes it so much fun.”