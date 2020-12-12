ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Earlier this week, the MIAA tweeted out a challenge: “Tell us your favorite MIAA school, without actually saying it!” Bearcat Radio's Matt Tritten responded with “Point Guard U,” a reference the the men's team string of dominant point guards with Deshaun Cooper, Justin Pitts and Trevor Hudgins.
The women's team may have its own point guard to build around for the next four years if Molly Hartnett's first five games in a Bearcat uniform are any indication.
“She was great,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “Took over late and made the plays when we needed her to.”
The Northwest Missouri State true freshman hit the biggest shot of her young collegiate career on Saturday afternoon on a drive to the basket with 2.4 seconds to go. The shot delivered Northwest (3-2) a 51-50 victory over Missouri Western (2-3).
“She is a competitive kid,” Meyer said. “There isn't much that shakes her. We watched every single AAU game of hers last summer in four different states I think. We knew she was a competitor, and she is tough. She has played against some of the top players in the country. To her, she was just hoopin'.”
It is the Bearcats' first victory in St. Joseph since 2011. Overall, it snaps a four-game losing streak to the rivals to the south.
Hartnett's shot came on the heels of a furious comeback in the final minute by the Bearcats. After a 10-second violation coming out of a timeout left Northwest no time to waste, the Bearcats found senior Jaelyn Haggard for the shot to keep their comeback hopes alive.
Haggard was 0-for-7 from beyond the arc to that point and 1-of-9 overall, but the senior delivered a 3-pointer with 41 seconds to go to pull the Bearcats within one point at 50-49.
“She is a confident kid,” Meyer said. “And we know every time she shoots it, whether she has missed her last three, four or whatever, we feel like it is going in.
“She is a confident kid. She has been around for four years and it was a huge shot.”
The defense needed one more stop to get the ball back with a chance for the win. Caely Kesten hauled in a rebound off of a missed 3-pointer, and Meyer took a timeout with 9.8 seconds left.
The play was drawn up for Hartnett, who finished with eight of the Bearcats' 13 fourth-quarter points.
Hartnett finished with 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting with a pair of foul shots.
“Coach Meyer just said, 'Let's just go out there, set a high screen for Molly, and hope that she can drive and attack, and if anybody collapses, kick out to your teammates,” Hartnett said. “But I found my way in and just finished the basket.”
Missouri Western had one last opportunity with an inbounds play, but Northwest senior Kylie Coleman stole the ball and raced with her teammates to the other end of the court where the bench met them to celebrate.
Bearcat senior Mallory McConkey was able to keep the team in the game in the early going with 10 of the Bearcats' first 20 points. She finished with 14 points, four rebounds and two steals.
“She can go inside, she can hit the three, she can drive and finish, she can make it at the free-throw line,” Hartnett said. “Tonight was a big performance by her.”
Northwest played without two injured starters as Emma Atwood and Jayna Green each sat out with injuries, giving the Bearcats a shortage of size.
Mia Stillman and Ellie Horn each stepped up though with Horn earning the start and Stillman providing 22 minutes and a trio of 3-pointers off the bench.
“Mia is a big part of our team,” Hartnett said. “One of the big parts of her game is slipping ball-screens, so when I come off her screen, usually he defender stays stays with me, so when I kick back to her, she is wide open. She is really confident in her three, as well is the team.”
Northwest will be on the road again next week when they travel to Missouri Southern on Thursday amd Pittsburg State on Saturday.