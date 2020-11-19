Missouri Western checks in at No. 6 in the preseason poll after joining Fort Hays State and Pittsburg State in that 3-way tie for fourth last season. In Candi Whitaker’s first season as head coach, the Griffons were 21-8 overall and 13-6 in the MIAA.
Who’s back?
Senior guard Mychaell Gray leads the returners in the backcourt for the Griffons after making 11 starts last season.
Sophomore guard Logan Hughes made a pair of starts last season. Senior guard Simone Rodney was also a part of the rotation last season.
Miranda Stephens and Kyra Hogan are the team’s most experienced frontcourt options.
Who’s gone?
Senior Corbyn Cunningham would have anchored the Griffon frontcourt after leading the team in scoring (15.7 points) and rebounding (8.3 rebounds) last season. She was an All-MIAA First Team selection last season, but is set to miss this season with injury.
The Griffons also replaced their other four starters with Chris Wilson, Katrina Roenfeldt, Anastacia Johnson and Kylee Williams.
Wilson and Roenfeldt both averaged double figures last season while Johnson was at 9.5 points per game. Roenfeldt was a Third Team All-MIAA pick while Wilson made honorable mention.
What does Coach say?
“Our team — all new. We have 10 new players. We have a completely new roster. I really like them. I am excited about them. It is a year of teaching. It is an absolute year of adjusting, as everyone will be doing throughout the season from week-to-week, from day-to-day. I’m really excited about our bunch.” - Griffon head coach Candi Whitaker