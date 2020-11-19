Sundance Wicks got Missouri Western turned around in just two years on the job before jumping to Division-I to be an assistant coach at Wyoming. Last season, the Griffons were fourth in the MIAA with a 13-6 MIAA record and 18-14 overall record. With assistant coach Will Martin taking over as head coach, the MIAA coaches have picked Western to finish fifth in the MIAA.
Who’s back?
The Griffon offense will once again run through junior point guard Tyrell Carroll who averaged 17.7 points per game last season and led the team in steals and assists. Last season, Carroll was a First Team All-MIAA selection.
The team’s third-leading scorer Will Eames returns after scoring 10.5 points per game last season and leading the team with seven rebounds per game. Eames was an All-MIAA honorable mention forward as a freshman last season.
Sophomore Reese Glover adds some floor spacing to the Griffon roster. Despite making just two starts as a freshman, Glover was the team’s fourth-leading scorer at 10.1 points per game and shot 42 percent from 3-point range.
Junior forward Tyree Martin also returns to the starting lineup. Martin averaged 6.4 points and five rebounds per game last year.
Sophomore Jaron Thames was a good scorer off the Griffons bench last year, averaging 8.5 points per game. Alex John and Jonathan Mesmacque were also key contributors off the bench.
Who’s gone?
The Griffons must replace two starters with Tyus Millhollin and Beau Baker. Millhollin was an honorable mention All-MIAA selection last season as the team’s second-leading scorer and most dangerous 3-point shooter with 100 makes at a 39 percent clip.
Baker averaged 4.6 points per game and grabbed 5.3 rebounds a night.
What does Coach say?
“I’m really excited about the group that we are returning. We have an all-league point guard in Tyrell Carroll who will be a junior this year. We have three senior that we like a lot. We are returning freshman of the year Will Eames. I’m really confident in our roster. Our strength is our depth.” - Griffon head coach Will Martin