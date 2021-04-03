MARYVILLE, Mo. — The third game of Northwest Missouri State’s weekend series with conference rival Missouri Western officially ended at 3:28 p.m. Saturday afternoon, when junior shortstop Jacob Pinkerton flew out to center field to make the Bearcats’ 27th out. But the matchup was effectively over nearly 50 minutes before that.
Northwest (10-2, 9-9 MIAA) fell to the Griffons (8-16, 6-12) at Bearcat Baseball Field Saturday in a 9-1 conference beatdown accented by a disastrous seventh inning for Northwest, which dropped the final game of a three-game set after taking both games of Friday’s doubleheader against the Griffons.
Already trailing the Griffons 4-0 in the seventh, Northwest coach Darin Loe pulled sophomore reliever Bradin Hallier after he issued a 2-out walk in the inning, replacing the southpaw with redshirt freshman reliever Tanner Smith. After Western’s Brady Holden, who was walked by Haillier, stole second on Smith’s first pitch, the flood gates began to open.
Smith induced a softly-hit ground ball to Pinkerton off the bat of Western’s Gustavo Gonzalez, but Gonzalez beat the shortstop’s throw to first base for an infield single. With runners at the corners, Alex Crouch sent a double beyond the glove of Bearcat first baseman Connor Quick and down the right field line, scoring Holden. Gonzalez scored from third moments later on a wild pitch from Smith, who gave up a third run in the seventh after Colby Tam doubled to the gap in left-center.
The series of missteps from Northwest and timely hits from Western gave the Griffons a 7-0 lead after six and a half innings of baseball, leaving the Bearcats reeling after a three-run seventh inning put further distance between them and the Griffons.
“If we’re tied for 4-4 or we’re able to go up before that happens, I think that’s a different game,” Loe said referring to the seventh frame. “But we really never pressured (the Griffons), so they didn’t have to worry about us, so they got better swings. They were able to just sit back and hammer balls.”
The trouble, of course, didn’t start in the seventh inning for Northwest. Sophomore starter Zach Shadlow battled command issues from the first inning Saturday, hitting the second batter he faced. By the time the right hander departed the game after four innings of work, Shadlow had allowed three runs on three hits and two walks, taking his first loss of the season.
Hallier, the first reliever out of the pen for Northwest, proved to be a modest upgrade in his first two innings of work. After serving up a triple and an RBI double to the first two Griffons he faced, Hallier settled and allowed only one hit in his next 2.2 innings of work before being replaced by Smith after walking Holden.
Northwest’s pitching woes were only compounded by an offense that was dormant for much of the day, rarely placing runners in scoring position and missing opportunities when it did. The Bearcats managed six hits against Western but stranded nine runners on base, including two in the bottom half the seventh.
In the wake of the Griffons’ 3-run showing in the top of the seventh, the Bearcats’ offense briefly seemed to come to life — though even their scoring threat was in part thanks to the Griffons. With two outs and junior designated hitter Matt Gastner on second base by way of a double, redshirt freshman Ethan Judd reached first on a Western error, giving Pinkerton an opportunity with two outs and two on. Pinkerton sent a line drive to the right side but found the glove of Tam, playing first base for Western, ending the inning and stranding two runners.
“We made it just a little bit too easy to get beat today,” Loe said. “Hit a lot of balls hard, but a lot of fly balls, a lot of easy outs. We’ve just got to understand that we’ve got to pressure a little bit earlier in that game, keep it tighter, so we’re not playing for eight runs in the ninth.”
Much of Northwest’s day at the plate consisted of missed opportunities. Perhaps the Bearcats’ best opportunity came in the third inning — the final frame for Western’s starting pitcher Brian Tan.
Gastner led off the inning with a single and advanced to second after Tan plunked junior infielder Colton Thomas in the back, giving Northwest two base runners with three outs to spare. But the Griffons were able to retire Gaster, the lead runner, at third after a sacrifice bunt attempt from Judd was fielded quickly by Tan. After Tan walked Pinkerton to load the bases, nursing what was a 3-0 lead at the time, Holden grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the frame and what turned out to be Northwest’s best shot at scoring.
“They did a great job of turning that double play,” Loe said. “If we get some there, I think it’s a different game. But we didn’t. And then after that inning, I think our next three hits were with two outs … so, again, they didn’t have to worry about anything.”
Western added its 8th run of the contest on a solo shot from outfielder Zach Hanlan facing Northwest’s junior right-hander Blaine Hanf in the top of the eight. The Bearcats finally responded with their first run of the contest in the bottom half of the frame, when junior infielder Peter Carslon scored Quick on an RBI double — marking the only run for Northwest in Game 3 of the series.
Right-handed reliever Alex Slocum — who usually serves as the closer for Northwest — gave the run right back to Western in the top half of the ninth inning via a solo home run from Crouch. Crossing the plate as the ninth and final run the Griffons scored in the contest, Crouch’s solo bomb served as the exclamation point on a disastrous day for the Bearcats, who had entered the matchup hoping for a sweep.
Instead, Northwest settled for a series win, allowing more runs to Western in nine innings Saturday than it did in 18 innings the day prior. And while the outcome wasn’t ideal for Loe and company, it keeps them afloat in the conference race as they get set for a non conference matchup with Ottawa Wednesday before heading to Central Oklahoma next weekend.
“If you can win a series in the MIAA, it’s a good weekend,” Loe said. “You can’t just focus on the last game of the series — you’ve gotta look at it as a whole. We played good baseball, we got better yesterday and we’ll continue to work to get better.”