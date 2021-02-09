ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State has beaten Missouri Western in all sorts of ways during its 18-game winning streak over its rivals to the south, but Tuesday, the Bearcats accomplished a new feat — beating the Griffons twice in the span of just four days.
After Western offered the Bearcats a challenge on Saturday before Northwest took a 6-point win, the Bearcats responded with a dominating performance on Tuesday in the rematch. Northwest (15-1, 15-1 MIAA) rolled to a 79-56 victory behind a 34-point, 13-rebound performance by senior Ryan Hawkins.
“I thought that their game plan was fantastic (on Saturday),” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “Tonight, we were able to execute and adjust to some of the things they did.”
The Bearcats never trailed in the ballgame as it only took Hawkins 16 seconds to get on the board as he backed down for two points on the games first possession.
“Our energy was probably 100 times better than it was Saturday,” Hawkins said.
Northwest leaned on its defense early — holding the Griffons (8-7, 8-7 MIAA) scoreless for the first five minutes of action. After Q Mays hit a 3-pointer to get Western on the board, Northwest junior Diego Bernard immediately answered with a layup on the other end for a 9-3 lead.
“We executed defensively — we actually tried and gave some effort,” McCollum said. “I mean, we tried at our place, but we just didn't give that elite effort, and I thought tonight we did.”
The Griffons stayed within six at 14-8 with 10 minutes to go in the half, but six-straight Hawkins points extended the margin to 10 points. Bernard then found freshman Mitch Mascari for for a corner 3-pointer and a 23-10 lead.
A Hawkins layup extended the margin to 15, but Western answered with back-to-back scores to whittle it back to 11. Hawkins had the response by drawing the defense and then dishing to Mascari for another triple.
Mascari played nearly 23 minutes in the victory as sophomore Wes Dreamer dealt with foul trouble and Western attempted to flood the floor with guards. The versatility of Northwest's bench is something McCollum has exploited in recent games with freshman forward Daniel Abreu playing 24 minutes against Missouri Southern, but Mascari becoming the main bench piece against the guard-reliant Griffons.
“He stretched the defense,” McCollum said. “I thought defensively, he did good. Second half got a little bit rusty defensively. This game was tough because they have so many guards and they have so much skill that you have to play guards along with that. Daniel had such a big game against Missouri Southern because they play bigger. Hopefully, we will get Daniel back in there for Thursday and Saturday.”
The lead grew to 34-16 at halftime as Hawkins out-scored Western by himself with 19 first-half points.
“I mean, he is a good player, yeah, a good player,” McCollum said.
The Griffons cut the margin to nine early in the second half, but after Luke Waters hit a free throw, Hawkins connected on his second 3-pointer of the night to go back up 42-29.
Western got back within 10, but this time Hawkins answered with a tradition 3-point play for the 13-point edge. Northwest run away with the game from there and Hawkins' third 3-pointer followed by a Waters layup put Northwest up 64-39.
Hawkins finished with 34 points and 13 rebounds. He was 13-of-19 for the game and 3-of-3 from 3-point range and 5-of-5 from the foul line. He moved into third-place on the Bearcat all-time scoring list.
“It is a lot of fun playing with two really good guards,” Hawkins said. “It makes my job a lot easier.”
Those elite guards were quiet with just two points each in the first half, but Trevor Hudgins had 14 second-half points to finish with 16 points and six assists. Bernard had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Waters finished with 10 points while Mascari had six, Abreu had two and Isiah Jackson capped the scoring with one.
Caleb Bennett and Mays led Missouri Western with 10 points each while Bernard guarded Griffon leading scorer Tyrell Carroll and held him to nine points on 3-of-10 shooting.
The Bearcats will return home on Thursday as they host Pittsburg State before hosting Missouri Southern on Saturday. The Bearcats remain atop the MIAA standings with a 15-1 record while Washburn is 13-3, and Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern each sit at 10-7.