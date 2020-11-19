Pittsburg State goes into the season as the fourth-ranked team in the MIAA Preseason Poll. The Gorillas were 17-11 overall last season and 13-6 in the MIAA to tie for fourth.
Who’s back?
The Gorillas will be led by a pair of junior guards with Kaylee Damitz and Tristan Gegg.
Damitz was an All-MIAA First Team pick last season after averaging 13.8 points a game and leading the team in assists and rebounds. Gegg was the team’s leading scorer at 17.9 points per game and was a Third Team All-MIAA pick.
Maya Williams also returns to the backcourt after averaging 11.7 points per game last season.
The backcourt depth will also be buoyed by returns of Sydnee Crain and Erin Davis who each played roles off the bench last season.
The frontcourt will rely on growth from Ashton McCorry and Julia Johnson, who each will likely see their roles increase this season.
Who’s gone?
The Gorillas must replace a pair of All-MIAA honorable mention selections in the frontcourt with Athena Alvarado and Meghan Maher.
Alvarado averaged 13.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Maher was the team’s top 3-point shooter with a 38 percent clip and averaged 6.6 points per game.
What does Coach say?
“Regardless of the opponent, every game is just going to be No. 1: fun to go compete. I think that is something, again, that we took for granted, everything was so serious, and now we really just want to go play a game, have fun and compete obviously.” - Gorilla head coach Amanda Davied