Washburn will be looking to climb the conference standings this season after finishing tied for fifth last season with a 16-13 overall record and a 11-8 MIAA mark. It appears the league’s coaches believe Washburn will make that as they have picked the Ichabods to finish third.
Who’s back?
Senior point guard Tyler Geiman will lead the Ichabods into this season after earning All-MIAA First Team honors last season. Geiman averaged 15.2 points per game last season while aleading the team in assists and shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.
Geiman will be joined in the backcourt by returning starters Jalen Lewis and Drew Maschoff. Lewis scored 13.1 points per game last season. Maschoff led the team in steals and averaged 10.5 points per game.
Junior Jonny Clausing will anchor Washburn in the paint after earning All-MIAA honorable mention status last season. He averaged 10.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest.
Senior Rathen Carter joins Clausing in the frontcourt after starting 14 games last season and averaging 5.2 points per game. Sophomore Tyler Nelson, senior Jace Williams, junior Isaiah Thorne and sophomore Connor Deffebaugh also return after each was in the Washburn rotation last season.
Who’s gone?
Keven Biggs split time last season as the Ichabods’ fifth starter. He averaged 6.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season.
What does Coach say?
“Tyler Geiman is our senior point guard and Tyler has been a leader for us. It is nice as a coach when your be best player is your hardest worker and you most competitive guy. He was great for us last year and a senior this year. I know he is hungry for more. We’ve got a lot of the guys coming back around him that we feel good about. We are just trying to get better every day.” - Ichabod head coach Brett Ballard