MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Bearcat cross-country team was the one fall sport Northwest Missouri State had that was able to compete in 2020 with a pair of meets.
Coach Nick Gibson feels the experience from their first meet and then the D2 XC National Invitational will be very beneficial going into this more normal season.
“I think it really helped the girls team because we were so young last year,” Gibson said. “We had a lot of freshmen and it just helped them get that little bit of college cross-country experience. Now coming into this year, they know what to expect, they know what a 6K distance feels like compared to only running 5K in high school.”
From the National Invitational, Northwest returns its top two runners this season after Caroline Cunningham was fourth and Amber Owens was seventh.
“Our team is a lot stronger than last year,” Owens said.
Six of the Bearcat’s seven runners from that race are returning this season.
“We have a really strong group of seven,” Gibson said.
On the men’s side, Northwest returns a veteran group. Senior Jhordan Ccope won the men’s 8K qualifying race last year with a 24:50.
Reece Smith was seventh in that race while Jacob Norris was 10th, Jacob Nkamasiai was 13th and Tucker Dahle was 16th.
All eight of the runners who competed in that qualifying meet last year are returning.
“We have a really good crew here,” Dahle said. “We are excited to get rolling. We have a lot of potential and a lot of talent here.”
Fans will get an opportunity to watch the Bearcats compete at home to open the season as Northwest hosts the Bearcat Open on Sept. 3.
“We are just going to put everything out there and hopefully things work out for us,” Dahle said. “We are always shooting for a title and we are trying to get to Tampa this year to go to nationals.”