MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State has a brand for athletics in the area. The Bearcats win championships.
People know that is the history with historic runs of success in football and men’s basketball, Northwest is known for being an athletic powerhouse and athletes who come to Maryville are reminded by that fact.
Bearcat women’s soccer wants to join that group of up-and-coming programs at Northwest.
“Coming in as a freshman, there wasn’t a culture created here,” senior Madi McKeever said. “We see it in the other athletic programs and always said, we want that. But it took (head coach) Marc (Gordon) leading us and some people stepping up to lead on the team to create that culture. It comes with Joe (Quinlin) in the weights and Christy (Tapps) helping us in the training room. We are always putting so much into it and so many hours that now our culture is just there and the freshmen are coming into a culture.
“... It is fun to be part of that Northwest winning culture now.”
Gordon says the success of the other programs has helped him and his program.
“It’s building blocks and baby steps,” Gordon said. “I’ve said it before, but historically there is a lot of success in the athletic department. It is good to just be around coaches and athletes who are competing at that level and for us as a program, trying to build itself to see the things they are doing.”
The team has made strides in recent years — going 2-15 in 2018, 6-10-3 in 2019 and then 4-3-1 in the spring season.
“I think that gave us a lot of momentum into this fall especially,” sophomore Kaylie Rock said. “Then we got new players, then we got a transfer in (midfielder Annelize Aleixo). I think the momentum is building and the excitement too. I think we are just really excited to get the season going.”
One of the clear goals for Gordon going into his fourth season is to juice up the offense. Northwest was shutout in all three losses last year and the tie was 0-0 after two overtimes in St. Joseph against Missouri Western. Losses to Western and Emporia State were both 1-0.
Simply put, when the Bearcats score, they win.
“The idea of playing quick in possession and just transitional play — Can we win the ball back? Can we attack quickly?” Gordon said. “I think the group is buying. Athletically, our team speed continues to improve. And just our soccer smarts.”
One of the players who will be looked to for that offensive juice this season is Rock, who was a Second-Team All-MIAA selection during the spring season.
Rock had a goal in Northwest’s 2-0 win at Fort Hays State to close the regular season this spring.
“I want to leave a lasting impression and do what I can while I’m still here,” Rock said.
The standout in terms of goal scoring from the spring is forward Sophie Cissell, who had four goals, including a hat trick in a 5-4 win at Central Missouri.
Last spring was a warm up to the St. Pius X product’s Bearcat career as she retains her freshman status heading into this year.
The Bearcat defense is led by junior Letycia Bonifacio, who is coming off a First-Team All-MIAA spring. Bonfacio has been impressed with the defensive side’s growth over the past year.
“We have a strong lineup,” Bonifacio said. “We have Sydney (Mueller), Grace (Wineinger) and Ashton (Dain). We four work really good together and we support each other a lot. So that was the key for everything last year.”
In goal, the Bearcats rotated freshman Ashley Williams and senior Alexis Serna Castillo in the spring.
Northwest will open with a road trip to Sioux Falls on Sept. 3 and will have its home opener against Wayne State on Sept.5.
“I want to be conference champions and I want my team to go far so I’m looking to nationals,” Bonifacio said. “... I think if we think high and away from us, it is better than ‘I want to be good in the conference.’ No, you need to aim high to go far.”