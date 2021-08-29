MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State volleyball program had a tremendous run through the MIAA last spring with a 3-0 sweep over Nebraska-Kearney in Bearcat Arena to end the regular season and catapult the team into the MIAA Tournament.
In the MIAA Tournament, they topped a top-15 team in Washburn in the first round of the tournament then swept traditional MIAA powerhouse Central Missouri in the semifinals.
The finals provided a rematch between the Bearcats and the Lopers. Nebraska-Kearney won the first two sets, but Northwest rallied to win the next two sets and even the match. The Lopers won the fifth set 15-13 to end the Bearcats hopes of an MIAA title.
“It just kind of proved that this team has the ‘it’ factor when it comes to the mentality of — we might not be the biggest team, but we have a bunch of athletes, a bunch of hard workers and our relationships are really good,” senior Maddy Ahrens said.
The Bearcats have reset now going into 2021’s regular fall season and are ready to go back after that elusive MIAA title.
“We saw it in the last match of last season, just the fight being down 2-0,” Ahrens said of what makes this group special. “In past years that would have been a really hard mountain to climb, and it definitely was. Kearney is a great team. But just our fight level this year is insane.”
The Bearcats come into the season ranked 16th in the nation with three other MIAA teams earning preseason rankings with Nebraska-Kearney at No. 4, Washburn at No. 8 and Central Missouri at No. 17.
“It is great to jump right back in,” coach Amy Woerth said of the spring moving into the fall. “The worst thing is having that feeling in your gut that we got second and we get to get back in it quick and erase that a little bit.
“... Here’s our goals: we want to have a 20-win season, we want to win at home, conference championship, postseason conference championship and national title. So from that standpoint, our mindset is on those goals right now.”
The hype for the Bearcats appears warranted with just two players leaving off last spring’s team — one of whom started.
Among the returning players are a pair of setters who have been All-MIAA selections in the past. Sophomore Alyssa Rezac was selected to the MIAA All-Tournament Team this spring and Ahrens is sixth all-time in Bearcat history in assists and was a First-Team All-MIAA pick in 2018 and Second-Team in 2019.
Despite the potential for conflict with two accomplished players vying for the same playing time, Aherns says that she and Rezac work together very well.
“I think of just iron sharpens iron,” Aherns said. “We are competing every single day. She makes me better. She is more strategic and she thinks, and I’m more flow.”
Whoever is on the court setting at a particular time, she will have plenty of options to dial up.
Despite All-American Hallie Sidney missing last spring and this fall as she recovers from her torn ACL, the Bearcats have an abundance of returning talent at hitter.
Jaden Ferguson, Payton Kirchhoefer, Olivia Dir and Kelsey Havel all provided plenty of highlights during the spring season and give the Bearcats a lot of depth.
“It is really just awesome to have hitters that are flexible,” Ahrens said.
The defense will be led by libero Hannah Koechl who was a part of the MIAA All-Tournament Team.
“Everyone on the team is really confident,” Koechl said.
Other experienced players in the back row include Sophie McMullen and Kristen Ford.
The position where the Bearcats have to replace some experience is at middle hitter — where Morgan Lewis and Bethany Elkins have graduated.
Junior Rachel Sturdevant has split time between the right side and middle. Sturdevant was a Honorable Mention All-MIAA pick in 2019.
The Bearcats also return redshirt freshman Abby Brunssen in addition to the Bearcat true freshmen coming in.
“There is a chance, we have two freshmen sitting there and a freshman could be in there from that standpoint as well,” Woerth said. “I think they have brought a good level and I just want them to pay attention to them and not have to worry about anything else outside-wise about our team and what we have to do when it comes to filling shoes.”