MARYVILLE, Mo. —The Northwest Missouri State defensive line has plenty of names that even the most casual Bearcat fans will recognize with Zach Howard and Sam Roberts leading the way. The Bearcat linebackers are anchored by Jackson Barnes, Sam Phillips and Brody Buck.
It is the secondary where those players with long-term starting experience are harder to identify for the Bearcats, but the one player who brings that type of experience assures Bearcat fans that they don’t need to worry.
“I feel like we are going to be a strong group this year,” senior cornerback J’Ravien Anderson said.
Aside from Anderson, the cornerback room will lean on a lot of faces who Bearcat fans have yet to see in the green and white, but Isaiah Nimmers is a name fans will soon learn according to his teammates and coaches.
“J’Ravien is obviously leading the room, but the transfer Isaiah Nimmers, the corner from Northern Iowa, is doing a really good job,” coach Rich Wright said. “He is playing well. He has kind of solidified himself at the other corner spot.”
The Northern Iowa transfer made three starts over his four years at the FCS program before transferring. The 5-foot-9 defensive back seems to have locked down the other starting cornerback spot opposite Anderson.
Anderson is a 2-year starter for the Bearcats and was a good enough athlete that Northwest tried him at running back as a freshman when injuries took their toll on that position. As a full-time cornerback in 2018 and 2019, Anderson has been very good for the Bearcats and he is confident that he can team with Nimmers to be a very scary cornerback duo for MIAA quarterbacks to attack.
“He’s good, he’s real good,” Anderson said. “We basically got a steal. I feel like he is going to start and he is going to be a big impact to the defense.”
Safety is more of an open-ended question going into the year following the loss of 2019 leading tackler Blake Bayer. Senior Drew Dostal appears to be the leader of that unit. The Iowa Western Community College transfer made three starts for the Bearcats in 2019 and had an interception against Missouri Southern.
Joining Dostal on the backend will almost surely be a freshman, but Wright likes the talent the team has back there.
“It has kind of been a mixture at safety,” Wright said. “We had guys who have had up days and down days. Somebody has got to emerge with better consistency before I’m going to nominate anybody as a starter. Going into Week One. … We’ve got a lot of talent, it is just the consistency aspect that we are missing.”
Moving closer to the line of scrimmage and the experience grows. Linebacker might be the deepest position on the Bearcats roster.
Barnes leads the unit and the defense as the MIKE linebacker after making 89 tackles in 2019, including 10.5 tackles for loss.
Flanking Barnes is a pair of battle-tested players.
Buck is a senior who exploded in the 2019 playoffs with 13 tackles and a sack against Harding then 14 tackles and two tackles for loss against Ferris State.
Phillips was Third-Team All-MIAA as a sophomore in 2019. He made 56 tackles and had seven tackles for loss.
The depth at linebacker is led by sophomore Isaac Vollstedt, who coaches have loved what they have seen from in practice. The younger brother of former First-Team All-American Jacob Vollstedt was an impact player in his lone start in 2019 with 11 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss against Emporia State.
“From an experience and a depth standpoint, we stand pretty good at the linebacker position,” Wright said. “That is where we have the most depth and most experience on our defense.”
The starting defensive line is a massive group with the smallest guy on the projected starting four being Spoofhound graduate Elijah Green and his listed 267 pounds. The junior looks like he will grab the starting defensive line spot this year.
“Elijah is playing an outside spot which is kind of odd for a shorter guy to be playing d-end,” Howard said. “But he can use his leverage and he is a quick-twitch dude so he can get around guys and get under them as well.”
Howard was a Second-Team All-MIAA selection at nose tackle in 2019 after recording 66 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss. He also led the team with eight sacks.
At defensive end, Roberts has been a fixture for the Bearcats for four years. As a backup in 2017, he was an All-MIAA selection and has only gotten better in the two seasons since. He had 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2019.
Noah Williams is poised to grab the other spot on the starting four. The 6-foot-5, 272-pound senior will get a bigger role this year.
“Me and Sam do get talked about a lot, but Elijah and Noah, they win all their one-on-one reps 98 percent of the time,” Howard said. “They are phenomenal defensive linemen, very trustworthy. They just get over-shadowed by Sam a little bit. And rightfully so, Sam is a monster.”
Outside of the top four, the Bearcats don’t have much in the way of experience so finding a rotation and depth will be key for Wright moving forward.
“I think our starters, which if we were going to play today, are Sam, Zach, Noah Williams — who has played a lot of snaps here — and Elijah Green give us a pretty strong foundation,” Wright said. “What I have been really looking for and trying to figure out is the depth around it, because in my room I don’t have another kid who has played any significant action here at Northwest Missouri State.
“What we are doing is we are trying to find depth. We have a lot of new faces. We have got a lot of young mistakes, but that is okay, we’ve got talent too. It is just trying to get them reined in to be able to do their job consistently.”
With so much experience back, Howard has been impressed with the chemistry of the defense as a whole.
“Right now, we came in day one and day two and we already had our checks down,” Howard said. “It is easy to make adjustments and to grow on that and just build from simple math to Algebra 1 pretty quick and then to Calculus if that makes sense.”
The Bearcats open the season on Thursday, Sept. 2, at Fort Hays State.
“It is kind of obvious, but we want to be the number one defense with everything — run, pass, turnovers,” Anderson said. “We want to win the ‘natty.’ We going to win the ‘natty.’”