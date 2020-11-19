Emporia State goes into the 2020-2021 women’s basketball season as the favorites in the MIAA after finishing second last season. Last year, the Hornets were 24-7 overall with a 15-4 MIAA record.
Who’s back?
Last season’s MIAA Freshman of the Year and First-Team All-MIAA point guard Tre’Zure Jobe is a major reason why the Hornets earned that top spot in the poll. Jobe averaged 17.3 points per game last season while leading the Hornets in assists and steals.
Emporia State must replace its next three leading scorers, but will return Daley Handy, Kali Martin, Karsen Schultz, Laura Garcia Laffitte and Fredricka Sheats who all started at least one game last year.
Sheats may be poised for a breakout season after the senior guard averaged seven points per game as a junior while shooting 39 percent from 3-point range.
Who’s gone?
The Hornets replace three starters with Mollie Mounsey, Jessica Wayne and Morgan Laudan.
Mounsey was a Second Team All-MIAA selection and Wayne was the conference’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
What does Coach say?
“We lost some key pieces on last year’s team. Our three seniors were all significant contributors for us, but we return our starting point guard, First Team All-MIAA player in Tre’Zure Jobe. She is a very dynamic player for us and I think that she has been really motivated in the preseason to improve her game. And the rest of our players have kind of followed suit.” - Hornet head coach Toby Wynn