MARYVILLE, Mo. —If the Washburn Ichabods want to keep their playoff chances alive, they will need to pull out all the stops and pull a big upset over Northwest Missouri State (5-0) on Saturday in Topeka, Kansas.
The Ichabods (4-2) faced a must-win game last week as well when they hosted another MIAA power in Fort Hays State and won a classic with a 23-20 overtime victory.
“Watching them so much defensively this year, they play hard,” Northwest defensive end Elijah Green said. “They play fast and they are really, really physical. It will be a really, really good game. We are just excited and blessed to have the opportunity to step out there with them.”
With losses to Emporia State and Nebraska-Kearney already this season, the Ichabods will need to run the table to be in contention for that playoff berth and in order to do that, they will be leaning on quarterback Mitch Schurig.
Schurig is the son on long-time Ichabod coach Craig Schurig and is off to a terrific start to the season. He is third in the MIAA in both passing yards and passing efficiency. His 18 passing touchdowns lead the MIAA.
“Anytime you’ve got a super senior and a guy who has played in as many games as he has, he obviously feels comfortable in big-game situations and he has played in several throughout his career,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “He is a coach’s kid so he has a great understanding of football in general, but their offense specifically.”
Schurig isn’t a one-man show in the passing game though, he has plenty of weapons to work with. James Letcher Jr., is one of the league’s most explosive playmakers and has 559 yards and six touchdowns this season.
Aside from Letcher is the rare dual-sport college athlete with Jace Williams having 306 yards and five touchdowns. Williams is also a forward on the basketball team. Peter Afful and Hunter Browning each have over 200 yards this year as well.
“It will probably be the best three receivers together that we’ve faced,” Wright said. “The tight end can run. Their backs run hard.”
If the Bearcats are going to slow down Schurig and the Ichabods, it will start in the trenches with the Bearcat defensive line. The line is anchored by Sam Roberts, Zach Howard and Green.
The Northwest defensive front is unique with all of their starting lineup possessing the size to play defensive tackle but having the speed to work off the edge as a defensive end.
“We teach the structure of our front four the same,” Wright said. “Whether you are playing inside or outside, things are going to to happen a little faster inside than they do outside, but boils down to visual key, pressure key.”
That versatility was useful last week with defensive tackle Noah Williams out as Roberts and Howard shifted inside to get defensive end Tyler Miller the chance to start.
Green is a player who has shifted all around the defense since he graduated from Maryville High School. The former running back at Maryville was a linebacker when he entered the Bearcat program then shifted to defensive tackle before Wright found a home for him at defensive end.
“I guess I’m definitely getting old, because I remember watching him at Maryville High School,” Wright said. “I recruited him and got him here. Started as a linebacker and I coaxed him into coming up front, and played inside for a little while. It was really last year that I started to see some things that I thought his game might translate well to playing outside.”
The ‘vertically-challenged’ — as Wright refers to him — Green uses his leverage and strength to his advantage at defensive end.
“Pound for pound, he is extremely strong,” Wright said. “He has a lot of snap. He’s twitchy. I’ve had some guys who were a little shorter, vertically challenged, however you want to say. Because of that, his leverage, his ability and knowing how to use it, he creates problems for offensive tackles who tend to be bigger guys. That was kind of my thought process in taking him from inside to outside. He can be a physical force out there. So far, so good. He has really kind of blossomed.”
Green takes pride in continuing the Spoofhound-to-Bearcat Townie tradition.
“It is something that is really, really cool,” Green said. “I was talking at Missouri Western and you get a sack and you know everybody in the crowd and they just give you that extra cheer because it is just like we know that kid. It is something that is really motivating and I just take so much to heart. We love all the fans so much and that they pack the stands every single weekend and they give me a little extra motivation knowing that I know each and every one of those guys.”
The game in Topeka will kickoff at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Yager Stadium.
“They are definitely the complete package on offense and we will have to play well to win,” Wright said.