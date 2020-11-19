Central Oklahoma enters the season as the seventh-ranked team in the MIAA Preseason Poll, matching last season’s finish. The Bronchos were 18-10 overall last year and 12-7 in the MIAA.
Who’s back?
There are few more reliable options in the MIAA than throwing the ball inside to 6-foot-3 senior Kelsey Johnson. Johnson set a new school record last year by shooting over 60 percent from the field.
She finished with a team-high 14.1 points per game and 6.6 rebounds. She was a Second Team All-MIAA selection.
Johnson will be joined in the frontcourt by another returning starter with junior Clary Donica. She averaged 6.6 points and 4.4 rebounds a game last season. Kaci Richardson is back to the frontcourt rotation as well.
Sophomore guard Jaci Littell was the team’s most accurate 3-point threat last season and shot 40 percent from deep and averaged 8.3 points per game. Brooke Rayner, Lauren Chancellor and Aliyah Llanusa also return to the guard rotation with bigger roles likely coming this season.
Rayner was a high school teammate of Littell’s and starter five games while averaging 6.8 points per game last season.
Who’s gone?
All-MIAA honorable mention guards Micayla Haynes and Shatoya Bryson highlight the departures for the Bronchos. They were the team’s second- and third- leading scorers last year.
McKenna Pulley’s graduation cost Central Oklahoma some minutes in its frontcourt rotation as well.
What does Coach say?
“Fortunately for us, we will have very strong post play, and one of the best players in the league will be back on the post for us in Kelsey Johnson. But as the league goes, you are as good as your guards. We will be playing a lot of young, inexperienced freshmen — a couple of them at the point guard spot. I think the key for us is how quickly they develop.” - Broncho head coach Guy Hardaker