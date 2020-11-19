Central Oklahoma is pegged to finish sixth in the MIAA this season by the coaches. Last season, they were 11-18 overall and 8-11 in the MIAA to finish eighth in the league.
Who’s back?
The Broncho returners are headlined by Cam Givens, an All-MIAA honorable mention forward. Givens averaged 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last year.
Sophomore guard Justin Nimmer averaged 8.5 points per game as a freshman and started 21 games. Sophomore Seth Hurd started 19 games last season.
D.J. Basey, Colt Savage, Carson Calavan, Alex Ogunseye and Jalyn Turner also return after playing major roles last season.
Who’s gone?
Central Oklahoma will be looking to replace leading scorer Dashawn McDowell and point guard Dashon Bell.
McDowell scored 10.8 points and grabbed five rebounds per game last season. Bell led the team in assists and steals while scoring 10 points a game.
The Bronchos also must replace Cooper Clark who started eight games last season.
Central Oklahoma hopes that some of that missing production will be taken by Washington State transfer Isaiah Wade, who sat out last season after transferring. The 6-foot-7 senior made two starts and played in 29 games for the Cougars.
During his season at Washington State, he had 17 points and 10 rebounds against Seattle. He averaged 4.6 points per game for the Cougars.
What does Coach say?
“I thought our guys last season finished well. We didn’t do what we wanted to do in the conference tournament, but we are really thrilled about our new guys who are going to be a part of our squad. I just love — I love my team. Everyday, they are growing in who they are and how they get excited for each other’s success. If we continue to prepare the right way, our confidence will grow and then someday championships will come because of that. I’m blessed to be a part of what we are doing and get to coach those guys everyday.” - Broncho head coach Bob Hoffman