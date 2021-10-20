MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State has been without 3-year starting quarterback Braden Wright since Week One against Fort Hays State, but Wright will make his return to availability on Saturday in the Bearcats road game at Northeastern State.
Wright has been out following emergency surgery to repair midgut volvulus — a twisting of the intestine. Wright’s surgery was first reported by the Northwest Missourian’s Jon Walker.
Northwest coach Rich Wright told reporters on Tuesday that the quarterback is cleared to return to practice and barring a setback this week, he will be available to play.
In five games as the starter in relief of Braden Wright, sophomore Mike Hohensee has thrown for 1,176 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. In the past two games he has four interceptions.
“All my success that I’ve had is really because of everyone around me,” Hohensee said. “Our O-line has been playing phenomenal, blocking great, and we obviously have Al (McKeller) at running back which never hurts. Our receivers are out there making plays for me, so it is really just a team effort on the offensive side.”
Hohensee is excited to get back on the field after the loss last week to Washburn.
“All of us in the locker room were talking about (that) we just want to get back on the field and play another game,” Hohensee said. “We all got that bad taste in our mouth of a loss, and we are excited to go out there and get a win.”
As a sophomore, Braden Wright threw for 2,520 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Northeastern State comes into the game with a 2-5 record including wins over Lincoln and Missouri Southern.
“You better show up every week in this league or else you are going to get beat,” Rich Wright said. “We have to have an outstanding week of practice and be ready to go against the RiverHawks.”
Northeastern State’s offense is led by receiver Mark Wheeland who is currently fourth in the MIAA with 518 yards receiving. He leads the MIAA with seven touchdowns.
“They are much improved as far as a football team,” Rich Wright said. “Their skill is pretty good, and their quarterback can throw it around.”
Northwest will play in Tahlequah, Okla., at 1 p.m., on Saturday. The Bearcats are 10-0 all-time against the RiverHawks. In the most recent meeting in 2019, Northwest won 79-0.
“I got asked some questions about being a championship level program, and I think we have talent here,” Rich Wright said. “The difference is that we have to be willing to challenge one another and it can’t always be coach driven. I think there is a standard of the way things have to work around here and the more player-centric that is, the more effective that is — holding each other to a high standard.”