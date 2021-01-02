PITTSBURG, Kan. — When Diego Bernard, Ryan Hawkins and Trevor Hudgins are clicking all together in the same game that spells trouble for Northwest Missouri State opponents.
The scary part for those opponents is lately, it is rare to see the Bearcat 'big 3' not clicking together, hence the 74-1 record that the team has enjoyed since Hudgins' and Bernard's freshman season. Saturday afternoon in Pittsburg was no exception as Northwest (5-0) picked up an 84-69 victory over the Gorillas (4-4).
It was Hawkins and Bernard who got the Bearcats going in the first half. Hawkins was dominant on 8-of-10 shooting for 18 points with five rebounds and four steals in the opening 20 minutes.
“He draws so much attention,” Northwest assistant coach Zach Schneider said. “He is the best player in America. One of the top 3 and I feel like we have the other two on our team.
“You've just got so many weapons that you have to focus on that if other guys do what they are supposed to do, if they space when they are supposed to, if they cut when they are supposed to cut — then opportunities open up for everybody.”
The Bearcats also showed a slightly new look with Bernard handling the ball for a majority of the half and Hudgins working off-ball.
“That is the nice thing about those two — they are both so good with the ball in their hands,” Hawkins said. “They distribute so well, and both of them any time they touch it can get a shot for themselves. That is why it is so nice to play with them.”
When the two were freshmen, it was thought that just one of them would start and it would be a competition to see who would take Justin Pitts' role as point guard. Hudgins won that spot, but Bernard was too good as well and became the team's starting shooting guard that season — a spot he's manned ever since.
Coming off of break though, the Bearcats allowed Bernard to show some of his old point guard skills which made him a highly sought-after recruit coming out of Lafayette. Bernard dished out a career-high nine assists in the game and seven in the first half.
“DB was phenomenal,” Schneider said. “It was one of those things that we saw early on that he was obviously reading their defense better than most. I think he had seven assists in the first half and obviously stuck with it and damn near had a triple-double, so he played really well.”
Bernard's favorite assist and one that caused a smile as soon as it was mentioned in postgame was a baseline drive by Bernard which drew the defense as allowed him to throw a no-look pass to freshman Byron Alexander cutting down the lane for a dunk.
The high-flying Bernard was disappointed that the freshman just finished with a simple dunk to give the team a 28-20 lead with 8:10 left in the first half.
“I was driving baseline, I was looking at the corner and they went to the corner,” Bernard said of looking off the defense. “I thought 'B' was going to try to cock it back or something, but I saw him cutting and it was a good finish by him.”
Bernard's first half line finished with seven points and seven assists on 3-for-4 shooting. His layup capped the first-half scoring with the Bearcats leading 44-32.
The Gorillas kept hanging around in the second half as the Bearcat lead hovered around 10 to 15 points, but never got quite insurmountable until the end.
Hudgins is the Bearcats' closer though and made play after play in the second half to make sure the Gorillas never truly threatened the top-ranked Bearcats. After just five points in the opening half, Hudgins had 16 after intermission.
Bernard and Hudgins combined for 15 assists and each had just one turnover.
Hawkins led the Bearcats with 24 points and eight rebounds while Hudgins had 21 points and six assists. Bernard flirted with a triple-double with 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. The 6-foot guard also added three blocked shots.
Sophomore forward Wes Dreamer joined his teammates in double figures with 11 points. Luke Waters added nine.
Mitch Mascari hit a 3-pointer off the Bearcat bench while Alexander and Daniel Abreu also played big minutes as the young Bearcat bench continues to grow.
“All three of them are doing a phenomenal job along with Daric Laing who played really well at Northeastern State,” Schneider said. “Those other three, the big three, really draw a lot of attention so those other guys are going to be able to get shots off of it.”
Hawkins also credits senior Daric Laing with being the leader of that unit and a leader of the team in general.
“Daric can go anywhere else in America and play big minutes,” Hawkins said. “That just shows the heart that kid has. Man, when he gets in, he does great things for us.”
The Bearcats will be back home on Thursday with a matchup of MIAA unbeatens against 7-0 Washburn. The winner will have sole position of the lead in the MIAA.
“It feels good to get two road dubs and now we are about to go home,” Bernard said.