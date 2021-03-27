EVANSVILLE, Mo. — The national audience on CBS wasn’t treated to a very competitive game on Saturday, but they were treated to possibly the most dominant program Division-II basketball has ever seen as Northwest Missouri State leveled West Texas A&M 80-54 to win the Division-II National Championship.
None of the Bearcats’ three wins in the Elite Eight in Evansville were competitive games after halftime and the Bearcats won the final two without Central Region MVP Byron Alexander. The winning margin of 78 points in the three games breaks the all-time record which was set in 1970.
“I wish I could just go through every single person who had a part in building this program, because it is far from (just) me,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum, who won his 300th career game on Saturday as well. “… It is all those kids, all the managers, all the assistants, all the everything. That is how you build culture. That is how you build a program.”
Over the past three seasons, the Bearcats are 97-3 with the only two national titles contested in that span — they would have been heavy favorites to have won 3-straight if last year’s tournament was played.
“It is crazy when you actually hear that and you think about it,” Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins said. “That is quite an impressive feat for our last three years.”
McCollum is even a bit in awe over that run.
“It is pretty unbelievable,” McCollum said. “Unprecedented really.”
West Texas A&M coach Tom Brown doesn’t believe that Northwest even belongs at the Division-II level considering its dominance.
“That team is not a Division-II team,” Brown said. “That team, this is just my observation, but I think they can beat half the teams in Division-I. I think they are actually in the wrong tournament, they should have been in the Division-I Tournament this year, I think they are that good.”
The Buffs actually jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the opening minutes and Northwest guard Diego Bernard was quickly saddled with two fouls and sent to the bench.
Without Bernard or Alexander, freshman Isaiah Jackson was inserted into the game and was the only substitution the Bearcats used until the game’s closing minutes. Without their third-leading scorer, Trevor Hudgins and Hawkins rose to the moment.
“It was just playing in the flow of the offense,” Hawkins said.
Hudgins capped a 9-0 Northwest run with a step-back 3-pointer for an 11-6 lead. Hawkins and Hudgins combined to score the first 19 points of the game for Northwest.
Luke Waters and Wes Dreamer got into the action following that with back-to-back baskets to push the lead to 23-15. Brown said following the game that Northwest’s balance is what makes them so elite.
“Waters and Dreamer and Bernard — Hudgins and Hawkins are kind of their stars and get the recognition — but those three guys, wow,” Brown said. “They are really good. They play together, are very unselfish, can shoot it and they just don’t have a lot of weaknesses.”
Dreamer had 7-straight points for the Bearcats to increase the lead to 13 points. Dreamer finished with 19 points in the victory — his highest total since the sixth game of the season. The sophomore was 8-of-11 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range while also adding 11 rebounds.
“His impact on the game whether he scores or not is just immense,” Hawkins said. “He just does such a great job when he does get open looks. He knocked down a corner three, went down low, exposed his mismatch, and it worked out for us all day."
There had not been a double-double in the national championship game since 2017 when Northwest’s Chris Ebou-Ndow did it. Northwest had two on Saturday with Dreamer’s big night also with Hawkins’ 31 points and 18 rebounds.
“Offensively, we had three guys with the mismatch and we went to all three of us,” Hawkins said referring to himself, Dreamer and Waters. “And it worked out pretty well for us for the majority of the day.”
West Texas A&M was never truly able to challenge the Bearcats after those opening minutes and Hawkins admitted that the Bearcats knew pretty early that they would be hoisting the hardware at the end of the night.
“That is a loaded question — I probably shouldn’t answer that honestly,” Hawkins said when asked when they knew they’d be national champions. “I felt like through the first possession, we knew that we were going to be able to control the game and take what we wanted on offense and make sure that we frustrated them on defense and didn’t let them get into a rhythm.”
The Bearcats finished with four players in double figures. Hudgins added 15 points and Waters had 13.
McCollum acknowledged after the game that Hudgins and Bernard could have scored more if they wanted to, but the Bearcats were so dominant in the post that they kept making the right passes for the high-percentage looks.
“That just shows what winners do,” McCollum said. “They just don’t care. They just won the game. … It shows the kind of kids that I am able to coach.”
The Bearcats will return 98.8 percent of their scoring next season with Hawkins already announcing that he will return for another year.
“It’s a great day to be a Bearcat right now, that is for sure,” Hawkins said. “The feeling never gets old.”