ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Traditionally, the Griffon-Bearcat volleyball rivalry has been a one-sided affair in favor of Missouri Western.
In recent years, the rivalry has stayed one-sided, but Northwest Missouri State has flipped the script.
Saturday’s 3-0 sweep of the Griffons in St. Joseph was the 7th-straight victory for the Bearcats in the series, the most consecutively all-time, and the third-straight sweep, another program record.
“It felt really good today,” Northwest freshman Payton Kirchhoefer said. “We were really excited to get our 10th win over them since 2012 and and knock the rivalry to us for the winning (percentage since 2012) so that was very exciting.”
Northwest (10-2; 4-2 MIAA) wasted little time in establishing its dominance over the Griffons in the first set. A Rachel Sturdevant ace put Northwest in front 7-2 in the opening set as the Griffons never led in the first.
Bearcat coach Amy Woerth also has a dilemma that most coaches would love to have as she had two of the top setters in the conference on her roster. Senior Maddy Ahrens, an All-MIAA First Teamer as a sophomore, got the start against Western and had the offense working early.
“It is a good problem to have,” Woerth said. “The thing about it is that we just need to make our offense go. So if our offense isn’t going, we have another setter who can do the exact same thing from a standpoint of bringing in someone and making our offense go.”
Ahrens fed sophomore Jaden Ferguson for a kill which was followed by a Western error to extend the lead to 16-7.
Ferguson led the Bearcats with four kills in the first set, but Kelsey Havel was dominant as well with 3 kills in just four attempts. The junior has been a huge piece to a very diverse Bearcat attack this season along with outside hitters Kirchhoefer and Ferguson.
“(Havel), our other left, really had a great day and hit .389,” Woerth said. “I think when both of our lefts can hit at a high percentage like they did today, we are really tough to beat.”
The Bearcats scored the final four points of the set with the 25-12 victory being capped by a block by Bethany Elkins and Ahrens.
“I was happy,” Woerth said. “We sided out at 92 percent which is a high side-out percentage. It is tough to do anything when you are siding out every time.”
The Griffons finally gave their home crowd a chance to cheer early on in the second set as they took a quick 3-1 lead. Western held a 10-9 advantage before the Bearcats once again took command.
Back-to-back kills by Kirchhoefer put the Bearcats up 11-10 and a kill by Ferguson made sure that the Griffons were never able to pull even again.
Ferguson had the final five kills of the set for the Bearcats as Ahrens was able to feed the sophomore from Lincoln, Nebraska, repeatedly. The Bearcats survived the closest set of the day with a 25-21 victory.
The Griffons also threatened early in the third and led 5-3 at one point, but with Northwest leading 12-11, Worth was able to show off the Bearcats’ embarrassment of riches at setter and insert sophomore Alyssa Rezac. Rezac immediately fed Havel for a kill.
“They are super fun,” Havel said of playing with both setters. “They both are very different setters. They run different sets and stuff, but either setter is great and they are a lot of fun. They give you a bunch of great balls, so you can’t complain.
“Having two setters keeps the opponent guessing and I think, as a player and an outside, it is awesome to be able to mix up your shots and your swings.”
The set continued to go back and forth. With Western up 16-15, Worth called a timeout, her first of the day. The time to reset appeared to pay off as Northwest ended the set and match with a 10-4 run and Havel picked up a kill to provide the final 25-20 margin.
The sweep is the Bearcats eighth of the season and fourth-straight since a 3-1 loss to Washburn in Topeka.
“After our loss, we kind of got after it in the gym and have been working on our side more,” Havel said. “I think that is going to help us in the long run.”
Northwest was led by Ferguson and Kirchhoefer with 13 kills each. Havel added nine kills and senior Morgan Lewis had seven.
Ahrens finished with 36 assists and just one error while Rezac had five assists and no errors.
The Bearcats will finish their regular season next weekend with a home match Friday against Fort Hays State and a Saturday showdown with Nebraska-Kearney.
“I’m super happy with how they’ve responded, and how much — on our side — that we’ve connected with having a lot of new people on the court this year,” Woerth said. “The connection of our team is really strong and I’m really proud of them.”