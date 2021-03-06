ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State men's basketball plays its final home game in Bearcat Arena tonight for the MIAA Championship before hitting the road for the national tournament, but anyone who fears that Bearcat Arena will be missing a dominant occupant hasn't seen the start Bearcat volleyball has gotten off to.
The Bearcats improved their record in this unusual spring season to 4-0 with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-18 sweep of Missouri Southern in St. Joseph on Saturday afternoon. Northwest has dropped just one set so far this season.
“There are a lot of reasons why you can be happy at 4-0,” Northwest coach Amy Woerth said. “One of the reasons why I'm happy are because we have a lot of new people on the court — a lot of new faces. From that standpoint, to gel the way that they are this early on, I'm really excited about that.”
The Bearcats' hot start has come despite more than their share of adversity. Northwest is dealing with the spring season just like every team playing right now is, but they are also dealing with it without their returning All-American Hallie Sidney.
Sidney, an honorable mention All-American last season, has been sidelined with an injury, but Woerth has been pleased to see her young squad band together without its leader on the floor.
“I think from the standpoint of trying to fill her shoes, you never do that,” Woerth said. “But I think from the standpoint of the players on the court right now, they are just being themselves and I think that is what is important. They have to go be Peyton (Kirchhoefer) and Kelsey Havel. That is who we want them to be. We don't want them to be Hallie.”
Just because Sidney isn't currently spiking volleyballs over the net doesn't mean the senior isn't still the team's leader. The younger hitters on the team credit her with helping their strong start to the season.
“She has done a really great job of providing her knowledge from the bench,” Northwest sophomore Jaden Ferguson said. “We have a lot of younger players who are learning from her. I'm still learning from her as an underclassmen. I think everyone has just kind of stepped up and tried to do their part.”
The Bearcats' strong start was missing early in the first set against Missouri Southern. Northwest trailed much of the first half of the set and was struggling with sloppy play in front of a sparse crowd at the neutral site game in St. Joseph.
“At that point, we were just making a lot of errors ourselves and giving Missouri Southern the points,” Ferguson said. “We knew we had to take control.”
Trailing 15-11, Woerth called for a timeout to regroup her team. The players responded as kills from Morgan Lewis and Rachel Sturdevant followed by an ace for Hannah Koechl quickly pulled the Bearcats to within one.
“I just think we had to go back to our basics of what we do well and remind them of those things,” Woerth said. “... I thought they responded really well.”
The teams traded points until the Lions held a 22-21 lead following a kill by Kylah Carter. Northwest responded as a Ferguson kill regained momentum and after Lewis put another down, back-to-back big swings for freshman Payton Kirchhoefer capped the 25-22 victory.
The Lions seized an early lead in the second set, but the Bearcats were able to keep it close again and a Lewis kill sent Koechl back to the service line with the score knotted 16-16.
The libero is in her second year with the Bearcats after transferring from Boise State. She is originally from Innsbruck, Austria.
“Northwest really felt like a family to me and that is why I committed here,” Koechl said. “It has been nothing but good.”
Koeckl continued what was a dominant serving day for her with an ace as part of a 8-0 run which also saw kills by Sturdevant and Kelsey Havel. Koechl finished the day with a team-high six aces as the Bearcats pulled away for a 25-18 win in the second set.
“What broke us open in the second set there was definitely our serving,” Woerth said.
Northwest finally was able to throw the first punch in a set in the third and had the powerful arm of Ferguson to thank for the early momentum. Ferguson started the set strong with three early kills helping the Bearcats to a 12-6 lead after an ace from Kristen Ford.
Missouri Southern continued to fight and cut the lead to two points on three occasions, but a kill by Lewis with the score at 18-16 sparked a 7-2 Bearcat run to close the set and match.
Ferguson led the Bearcats with 12 kills while Lewis added nine, Kirchhoefer had seven and Havel and Sturdevant each had five.
“Our hitters have really stepped up and they are doing a really great job,” Koechl said. “They are killing it.”
Alyssa Rezac finished with 36 assists while Sophie McMullen had a team-high 13 digs.
The Bearcats will now hit the road for matches at Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State on Friday and Saturday. They will return to Bearcat Arena on March 17 to host Missouri Western.
“I think this team can do a lot of good things,” Koechl said. “I'm just excited to see where it goes.”