MARYVILLE, Mo. — Saturday was the first chance for Bearcat football to face an opponent not wearing green and white since December 7, 2019.
While there was certainly some rust to knock off in the joint practice with Sioux Falls, Northwest Missouri State brought the physicality that the program is known for.
“There was emphasis on that,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said of the physicality. “Really though, we kind of anticipated that it was going to happen. These kids haven’t played college football since December of 2019. We knew it was going to be aggressive and we knew it was going to be physical. It was just good work by both sides.”
There were plenty of new faces, particularly on the offensive side, including the man calling the offense’s plays. Offensive coordinator Todd Sturdy, a 28-year coaching veteran, had the opportunity to see his offense work against someone other than Wright’s defense.
“Getting out here and playing against someone else — it was a good situation for us,” Sturdy said.
The former Washington State and Iowa State offensive coordinator was very happy with the production he saw from the running game on Saturday.
“It all comes down to execution and focusing on that,” Sturdy said. “Plays are plays. You can have a million of them or you can have 10 of them, it really comes down to executing, moving chains, getting first downs and all that kind of stuff. I’m pleased with where we are at."
Junior Devonte Green is the lone upperclassman currently on the Bearcat roster, but the College of the Sequoias transfer led a dominant rushing attack for the Bearcats along with sophomore Robert Rawie.
“I’m the older guy and I have a lot of younger guys around me,” Green said. “They are fresh out of high school, so having somebody who has been around — been in the game for a minute — giving them the insights of what to do, how to do it, being strong about it and being dominant. That is the main focus for us: being dominant.”
Redshirt freshman Durand Henderson, a Webb City product, also flashed his potential in his opportunities on Saturday. Sturdy was impressed with all his running backs.
“We want to run the ball, we want to be balanced,” Sturdy said. “I was pleased with the running game. We had a lot of four- and five-yard runs and then we had some bigger ones.”
Wright was also happy with the production, but eluded to the fact that more reinforcements will be on the way before Week 1 arrives.
“We also have a transfer running back coming in so that will just provide a little depth in the stable,” Wright said.
The offensive line cleared the way for those big runs.
“Today was a good day to see the development of our offensive blocks and which way they go in and out,” Green said. “We’re pretty much just ready to roll.”
While the rushing attack stole the show on Saturday, Sturdy has also liked what he has seen from the quarterbacks, particularly 3-year starter Braden Wright’s grasp of the offense he is installing.
“I’m pleased with our passing game,” Sturdy said. “It has come a long way. Braden has done a good job. His movement within the pocket has really grown tremendously. … I’m really pleased with his development as far as his movement, his posture within the pocket, his ability to get through a progression — I mean, he threw a ball today in team (drills), it might have been third down, he hit the fifth guy on the progression. I don’t know if he has ever got past two leading into this year. Again, I think his development has been really good.”
Just as the offensive line was dominant so was the defensive line as they shut down the Sioux Falls offense for much of the day.
“We dominated the line of scrimmage on our side,” Rich Wright said.
That defensive line group is led by senior Sam Roberts and junior Zach Howard. Both of the Bearcat stars created havoc in the backfield for much of the day.
“(Roberts) healthy is going to be scary for a lot of people in the MIAA,” Rich Wright said. “He has a lot of experience, a lot of snaps. Between him and Zach up front it is a pretty good nucleus to start 2021 on a positive note with where we are going to be.”
Northwest still has a long wait until they strap on the pads for a game at Fort Hays State on Sept. 2, but Saturday gave the team and its fans a taste of the product that will be taking the field when that time comes.
“Just keep grinding,” Sturdy said on what comes next.