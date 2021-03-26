EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Flagler coach Chad Warner was effusive in his praise of Northwest Missouri State in the lead up to the national semifinal game on Friday night in Evansville, Indiana. Nothing about the Bearcats’ 77-46 victory over the Saints caused Warner to change his tune.
“I’ve never played a team that made the right play that much of the time,” Warner said. “Every single one of those guys makes the right basketball play.”
The veteran coach, who has been coaching 20 years, has been on staffs at the University of Georgia and Valparaiso University, but Friday’s game felt like something different to Warner.
“I’ll start by saying, that was as thorough of a beating as certainly we’ve had this year, but that honestly, that might be the best basketball team, at least tonight, that I have coached against,” Warner said.
Northwest went into the game short-handed without Central Regional Tournament MVP Byron Alexander due to an ankle injury suffered the night before in the Elite Eight.
Without Alexander, the team’s sixth man, that meant more of an emphasis on sophomore forward Luke Waters, who Alexander normally subs in as coach Ben McCollum’s first move each game.
“Luke is a good player, he is really good,” McCollum said. “Sometimes he doesn’t show how good he actually is. He just has to make sure that he plays with consistent confidence and he did that tonight.”
Waters came out of the gate firing on Friday though and had five of the Bearcats’ first 10 points.
His 3-pointer put Northwest ahead 10-4. Flager never felt like they truly got its footing in the game as the Bearcats led wire-to-wire.
“They just pulled away from us, and we couldn’t get a stop, we couldn’t get any buckets on offense,” Flagler star Jaizec Lottie said. “They just kept pulling away from us.”
The Bearcat defense made sure that the Saints never found a rhythm, particularly Division-I transfer Lottie who entered the game averaging 24.9 points per game. Diego Bernard, Isaiah Jackson and Trevor Hudgins each took turns guarding Lottie and held him to 15 points on 6-of-14 shooting.
“They did a great job of not letting me touch the ball,” Lottie said.
While the previous season low for Flagler was 63 points, the Bearcats held them 17 points below that mark.
While the defense was on point, the offense shined even brighter including one possession drawing praise from across the nation as the Bearcats passed the ball 12 times until eventually Hudgins, the National Player of the Year, lined up a wide-open 3-pointer off a kick-out pass from Bernard.
“Just as a team they are very unselfish and they share the ball very well,” Lottie said. “We had some great defensive possessions where we scrambled and they just passed it around one more, and then we scrambled, and they passed it one more and they hit the shot. They have an outstanding coach who teaches them not to take bad shots and that is something they didn’t do this whole game.”
Hudgins shot grew the Bearcat lead to 31-16 with just over six minutes left in the half.
Flagler went on an 8-0 run to slice the lead to 14 points just before intermission, but Bernard provided the physical highlight of the first half to beat the buzzer.
A Ryan Hawkins 3-pointer glanced off the rim, but Bernard sailed in from the baseline and in one motion dunked the rebound with two hands.
“I didn’t see nobody boxing me out, so I just went up and it happened to come off the rim and I threw it down,” Bernard said.
McCollum enjoyed the play.
“The dunk, which was absolutely ridiculous,” McCollum said. “That was nasty.”
Bernard started the second half with two more scores and Hawkins scored as well to stretch the lead to 22.
The Bearcats eventually got to the point where they were doubling up the Saints 64-32. They cruised to the 31-point victory — the largest margin ever in a Division-II national semifinal.
“A win is a win right now, there are no style points,” McCollum said.
Hawkins finished with a team-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. Waters added 15 while Hudgins had 13.
Bernard flirted with a triple-double as he had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
“Man, I was just trying to get the win,” Bernard said. “I don’t even know my stat line. It don’t matter as long as we got the win and we are playing on Saturday."
The Bearcats will play top-seeded West Texas A&M on Saturday at 11 a.m. for the national title. West Texas A&M survived on a second-chance buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Lincoln Memorial 87-86 in the first semifinal. The final play was the Buffs’ first lead since the score was 4-2.
“We are just trying to win one more game, and it just feels good to be back,” Bernard said.