Northwest Missouri State has experienced a lot of success in recent years and months. Just this spring, Bearcat men’s basketball won another national title and Bearcat volleyball finished one of its best seasons ever.
Bearcat men’s tennis is excited to throw its hat into the ring as one of those elite programs in Maryville.
“We are just hoping to make history,” Northwest No. 2 player Fabien Calloud said.
Just like the basketball team did a few months ago, the tennis team punched its ticket to the national quarterfinals by winning the Central Region championship. Northwest (16-4) defeated Southern Arkansas (13-6) on Saturday in Edmond, Oklahoma.
“I’m a senior and it is my first time going to nationals as a team, so it is an amazing feeling,” Northwest’s Franco Oliva said.
The win marks some revenge for the Bearcats who lost to Southern Arkansas less than a month before 4-0. Northwest has been on a run this postseason though with 4-straight wins in the MIAA Tournament and Central Region Tournament to win both.
“We changed our mentality and our energy was to the skies,” Oliva said. “We ran for everything. We knew that we lost before, like you said, and we changed our mentality and ran for everything. It was our chance to beat them.”
Northwest has a very strong roster led by three returning All-Americans in Andrea Zamurri, Calloud and Oliva, who occupy the top three spots in the Bearcat singles lineup, but the team makes no secret as to who its leader is.
“Coach Rosewell helps us a lot,” Oliva said. “He gives us a lot of tips and he gives us everything we need to go to that level.”
Rosewell has been the Bearcats head coach for 37 seasons and is bringing the men’s team to the Elite Eight for the third time since 2014. He is the all-time winningest coach at Northwest regardless of sport, has 26 MIAA regular-season championships between his men’s and women’s teams and has the tennis complex at Northwest named in his honor.
But despite all Rosewell’s accomplishments, he chooses to give the credit to others including graduate assistant coach Rahul Manoah and his players.
“I don’t do it. I don’t play one point,” Rosewell said. “We’ve had great players here.”
Zamurri has been dominant as the Bearcats’ No. 1 player this season. Going into Saturday, he was 18-0 this season, but Southern Arkansas’ Sander Jans ended that streak of perfection 6-2, 6-2.
The Bearcats didn’t let that derail their goals though. Calloud had a singles victory already and the Bearcats had a pair of doubles wins. The team needed two more victories to secure the trip to the quarterfinals.
“We have really good depth on our team this year,” Rosewell said. “Our top three guys are returning All-Americans either in singles or doubles, so that is a good start when you got those guys playing in the top three. Just a fine group. We’ve come so far even since just January.”
Oliva provided the first with his win in the No. 3 singles match, and Martin Sanchez punched the Bearcats’ ticket by rallying after losing the first set of his No. 5 doubles match to win the next two sets.
“We’ve been working really hard throughout the season,” Calloud said. “Our goal obviously was to go to nationals and we’ve done it in an amazing way. We win the (MIAA) tournament two weeks ago. We win the regional tournament this past weekend. It’s what we’ve been working for every day in practice.”
Northwest will now go to Surprise, Arizona, for the Elite Eight. The Bearcats will face second-seed Barry in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m., on Tuesday, May 18. The semifinals are Wednesday, May 19; and the national championship is Thursday, May 20.
“Go on the court with the same mentality we’ve had since the beginning of the season,” Calloud said. “Do the best that we can. That is all we can ask for, and if we can do that then — hey, we got a shot.”