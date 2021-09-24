MARYVILLE, Mo. — The red hats will surely flood the stands on Saturday as the Northwest Missouri State celebrates Family Weekend on Saturday and honor late head coach Scott Bostwick on what was his favorite special weekend of the Bearcat home schedule.
The game against Central Oklahoma (1-2) is set to kickoff on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and is the home opener for Northwest (2-0).
After two road games and Week Two’s home contest with Lincoln got canceled, the Northwest players are excited for their first taste of a home crowd since 2019.
“We were hyped to go play for them last weekend, because we know that every time we go to Bearcat Stadium, they are crazy loud,” Northwest sophomore quarterback Mike Hohensee said. “It is always a good turnout and we are ready to put on a show for them again.”
The wait for a home game is finally almost over for players and fans alike.
“It’s been too long,” senior wide receiver Kaden Davis said.
The opponent for that first green and white crowd is Central Oklahoma, who just two weeks ago looked like they may be a surprise contender in the MIAA. Since their Week One win over Missouri Western, the Bronchos have lost to Emporia State and Missouri Southern.
The Bearcats catch a reeling Broncho team as they hope to regroup and go into a slate of games following Northwest which includes Lincoln and Northeastern State.
Junior quarterback Stephon Brown leads the Broncho offense. Central Oklahoma is Brown’s fourth college after beginning his career at Appalachian State, going to Independence Community College (Kansas) and then landing at TCU before going to Central Oklahoma.
Brown was strong against Missouri Western with 189 passing yards and 126 rushing yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers.
The wheels fell off in Week Two against Emporia State. He was 13-for-30 for 171 yards with no touchdowns and an interception and ran for negative-23 yards. Week Three didn’t improve much with two more interceptions in the loss to Southern.
Brown is the team’s leading rusher this season, but Jayce Gardner and Payton Scott are the team’s top two running backs. Gardner has 138 yards this season while Scott has 100.
When Brown throws the ball, his top targets have been Diego Richards and Markiese King, but both missed the game against Southern. Josh Moore is another name to watch on the outside.
“We have to maximize every opportunity that we get,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said, referencing every game’s importance.