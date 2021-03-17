MARYVILLE, Mo. — It took only three sets and all of 80 minutes for Northwest Missouri State to handily dispatch Missouri Western on Wednesday in an MIAA volleyball showdown in Bearcat Arena.
Led by ninth-year coach Amy Woerth, the No. 17 Bearcats sent the Griffons packing with set wins of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-19. The 3-0 sweep pushed Northwest to 6-1 on the season and 2-1 in conference play in an abbreviated, unofficial spring campaign.
“I just felt like our girls really played, did our game plan and really executed,” Woerth said in the aftermath of the conference win. “So, I’m feeling pretty ecstatic right now.”
A pair of Bearcats helped lift the team to the three-set victory, with freshman Payton Kirchhoefer and junior Rachel Sturdevant registering more than 10 kills each. Kirchhoefer led the team with 15 kills while logging three attack errors, good for a .529 hitting percentage. Sturdevant recorded 11 kills and a pair of errors, hitting .522 in the matchup.
Kirchhoefer was nearly perfect in the matchup’s first set, helping the Bearcats overcome an early 6-3 Griffon advantage by leading the team on a 7-1 run. The freshman recorded eight kills on nine swings in the first set, pushing Northwest to a 20-13 lead that eventually gave way to a 25-16 set win.
Much of the first set was less defined by significant scoring runs and more so by Northwest’s deliberate dominance, in part thanks to Kirchhoefer. Northwest out hit the Griffons in the first set of the matchup .342 to .138.
“We definitely feel pretty good because in the past we’ve gone five (sets) with Mo. West, and it’s been a tough game,” said sophomore Jaden Ferguson, who finished with six kills on 12 swings. “To come out on our home floor and just defend the paw, as we like to say, it’s a great feeling.”
The second set brought much of the same as the first did for both teams. Northwest raced to a 12-7 lead before allowing the Griffons to pull within three later in the set. After Western cut Northwest’s lead to 19-16, the Bearcats scored six of the set’s next seven points, taking the set 25-17.
For Northwest, the second set brought its worst offensive output of the night. The Bearcats logged a .286 hitting percentage in the middle set, led by Sturdevant with five kills. She was the only Bearcat to record more than two kills in the set.
Northwest’s offense largely recovered in the match’s final set, though its defense at times struggled against a streaky Griffon offense. The third set was a back-and-forth affair from start to near-finish, with the Bearcats and Griffons exchanging blows throughout. There were five lead changes in the set and the score was tied 10 separate times, the latest of which came when Western tied the Bearcats at 14.
“(Western’s) receiving serves was not very good, their passing wasn’t very good, so they weren’t able to do too much offensively,” Woerth said. “But if they could get their offense going, it’s really deadly. So from that standpoint, we knew it, but we also just needed to make some big digs to take the wind out of their sails.”
From there, Northwest pulled away, going on an 11-5 to close out the set and the matchup as a whole against the rival Griffons. The win helped the Bearcats keep pace in the MIAA’s North Division, where they are ranked second and maintain a 1-game lead over third place Washburn ahead of a matchup with the Ichobods at 2 p.m. Saturday in Topeka, Kansas. Northwest beat Washburn in four sets Feb. 24.
“I’m just looking forward to go competing,” Woerth said. “It’s always fun to go on the road. It’s always fun to play there. Competing at such a high level team that they are — I’m excited to see what the second matchup brings.”