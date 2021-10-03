ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State fans like to joke about the addition that Missouri Western added to Spratt Stadium and how the visitor stands were built just for them. The entire stadium seemed green on Saturday night as Northwest rolled to a 30-7 win over the Griffons.
Northwest nearly filled the visitor stands while the home ones were sparsely populated and those who were there included plenty of more green shirts.
“Our coaches were telling us all week how they were getting texts from alumni all week like, ‘It’s Griffon week,’” Bearcat sophomore Tyler Miller said. “All week that just builds that intensity for us.”
In order to compete with a program who has had its number over the past few decades, the Griffons (2-3) were going to need a few big breaks to go their way, and they got as big of one as they could begin the game.
On Northwest’s (4-0) opening drive, Bearcat quarterback Mike Hohensee threw a pass which clearly ricocheted off a helmet and fell to the turf. Both teams stopped and seemed to be waiting for the next play when Western’s Brandon Johnson realized that no whistle had blown and picked the ball up and ran 50 yards for a touchdown.
“I honestly thought the ball was dead,” Western linebacker Evan Chohon said. “I’m really not sure if the ball got hit out of his hands or he just threw it and kind of lost the grip on it.”
A mostly confused stadium looked up to the jumbotron in the end zone and waited to see what happened. When the pass was shown everyone in green immediately began letting the officials hear their displeasure including Northwest coach Rich Wright who was eventually flagged for not staying in the coaches’ area.
“It was a pass first of all, and they missed it on the field,” Wright said. “And I was really disappointed, and I wasn’t coming off the field until I got an explanation, which I didn’t get. So the guy was like I’m throwing a flag on you if you don’t come off the field. And I was like, well I’m not coming off the field.
“That was a clear pass, everyone in the stadium saw it. It was the only points they had all night. I was pretty frustrated about it, but our kids responded.”
The only person in the stadium who wasn’t looking at the replay was Western coach Matt Williamson.
“I didn’t get to see it on the jumbotron afterwards,” Williamson said.
A 7-0 hole right off the bat was not what Northwest had hoped for, but the Bearcats didn’t have long to hang their heads and immediately answered with an 8-play, 81-yard drive capped by a 36-yard Hohensee to Cole Hembrough touchdown connection.
“We just looked at it down 7-0,” Northwest senior receiver Imoni Donadelle said. “No matter how the seven got there, we knew we had to go back down there and put another seven on there to tie it up — back to 0-0 — and that is what we did.”
On the next Northwest drive, they drove the length of the field again with a 40-yard Hohensee to Kaden Davis pass getting Northwest in range for a 40-yard Cole Lammel field goal for a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We talked about the event plus the response equals your outcome,” Miller said. “It never really came down to what happened, it is all about how you respond. Something negative might happen, but you know what? Short-term memory. Let’s get back out there, respond in a positive way, keep moving the chains and keep rolling.”
The next drive was another Northwest touchdown with Hohensee showing off the deep ball again, this time to Donadelle for 72 yards. Donadelle was tackled at the five-yard line, which was a surprise someone not used to being caught from behind.
Al McKeller needed two carries to punch one into the end zone and put Northwest ahead 17-7.
After a Western 3-and-out, Northwest went back to work with its fourth-straight scoring drive. This one was capped with a 17-yard touchdown to push the lead to 23-7. Donadelle finished with three receptions for 105 yards and the score. In the last three games with Hohensee starting; Davis, Tatum and Donadelle have each eclipsed 100 yards and lead the team in receiving.
“We just try to play our role honestly,” Donadelle said. “We don’t try to worry about who has a big game this week. We just know when our time is called, we just have to make the plays for our quarterbacks and be there when they need us.”
On the final Bearcat drive of the half, Hohensee left the game with an apparent injury. Wright did not comment on the nature of the injury after the game, but Hohensee was in his pads in the second half and laughing with teammates on the sideline.
With the game in hand, freshman Joseph Krause finished the first half and played the entire second half.
“It is one thing to be able to preach next-man-up, it is another thing to actually get that done,” Wright said. “I was really proud of him.”
The second half continued to be a clinic by the Bearcat defense. After Western scored 41 points and had 579 yards of total offense at Washburn last week, the Bearcats held them scoreless on offense and allowed just 101 total yards.
“Our pass rush was really good all night,” Wright said. “We tormented that kid.”
The kid that Wright is referring to is Western quarterback Anthony Vespo.
“Up front, they had some pretty good players, specifically, they had two d-tackles who were able to wreak havoc during the course of the game,” Vespo said.
Northwest had five sacks with Tyler Miller leading the way with two. Miller filled in for an injured Noah Williams who left the contest and had his arm in a sling after halftime.
“I’m just worried about Noah,” Miller said. “He has been such a great mentor to me — one of my best friends and I hate to see that happen to him. The least I could do for my teammates is to just get in there and step up.”
McKeller put the exclamation point on the game with the first drive of the fourth quarter. The Bearcats went on a 14-play, 93-yard drive during which McKeller carried the ball eight times for 77 yards including the two-yard touchdown plunge.
“If you can’t run the ball you can’t play,” McKeller said. “We know we have to run the ball to be able to pass and switch it up.”
McKeller finished with 28 carries for 171 yards and two touchdowns.
“He is a very talented back, one of the best in the country at Division-II no questions asked,” Williamson said.
With Nebraska-Kearney’s loss to Fort Hays State, Northwest is now the lone unbeaten team in the MIAA. The Bearcats face potentially their biggest test of the season next week when they host Pittsburg State at Bearcat Stadium. The game will kickoff at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and it is Military Appreciation Day.