KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy declared the MIAA “open for business” in regard to recent NIL legislation at Tuesday's MIAA Media Day in Kansas City. That sentiment may as well have been for football in general though as football fans have waited nearly two years for one of Division-II's premier leagues to play league games again.
When those games do begin on Sept. 2, Northwest Missouri State will once again be the team everyone is looking to knock off. After sharing the MIAA crown in 2019 and making the league's deepest playoff run, Northwest was selected as the No. 1 team in the media and coaches MIAA Preseason Polls.
A big reason behind that is the return of quarterback Braden Wright, who is one of the conference's top returning passers.
“To have a guy that is pulling the trigger who has been in big games and those situations and been in hostile environments, it's a tremendous advantage,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “What I would reiterate though is something that Braden said. I've seen a tremendous transformation in the last 365 days. I've seen a guy who has taken total command of a new offense; understands what he's doing, when he's doing it and how he's doing it; and it makes him even more difficult to defend.
“It doesn't necessitate winning and losing, but I have a supreme amount of confidence in him going out Week 1 and playing at a very high level.”
Braden Wright was second-team all-conference as a sophomore, but shared that honor with another on the stage in Kansas City.
Fort Hays State quarterback Chance Fuller said he is excited that the Tigers' first game back will be against Northwest in Hays on September 2. Fort Hays State is tied for second in the coaches poll and third in the media poll.
After 1-point losses to the Tigers in 2017 and 2018, Northwest snapped their brief losing streak with a 36-33 double-overtime win in 2019.
“It is definitely two good teams,” Fuller said. “We've been waiting for this since 2019. They got us in double overtime and we are ready to get back at them. There is no better place to be than Hays, Kansas, on September 2.”
Last season, Fuller put himself into the Tiger record books by passing for 3,344 yards, 35 touchdowns and six interceptions.
While the secondary will be responsible for taking away some of Fuller's targets in the opener, the Bearcat defensive line will be looking to make the pocket an uncomfortable place for Tiger junior.
“It is always fun to hit quarterbacks and to make plays on them,” Howard said. “Chance is a good player and so I'll give it to him. We respect everyone, but Fort Hays is definitely one we respect as well up at the top of the list. We look forward to playing that game.
“September 2 in Hays, Kansas — it'll be fun,” Howard said.
Aside from the Bearcats and Tigers, Central Missouri is seen as the most likely to win the MIAA. The 2019 co-champions must replace All-MIAA quarterback Brook Bolles, but are picked second in the media poll and tied for second in the coaches poll.
Nebraska-Kearney and Missouri Western made up the next tier of the preseason polling. The Lopers were fourth in the coaches poll and fifth according to the media. The Griffons were fifth in the coaches poll and fourth in the media poll.
“We are hungry,” Missouri Western coach Matt Williamson said. “We are ready to go and we are excited about our future as we always are. And we are looking to move to another level.”
Pittsburg State and Washburn were next with the Gorillas finishing sixth in the media poll and seventh in the coaches. Washburn finished sixth in the coaches and seventh according to the media.
Central Oklahoma and Emporia State manned the next two spots respectively. The Bronchos were ninth according to the coaches and eighth according to the media while the Hornets were flipped in the polls.
“I still think we were a good team in 2019,” Emporia State coach Garin Higgins said. “That is one thing that I figured out playing in this conference and being in this conference for as many years as I have. You can have a good football team and still finish 4-7 which is what we finished.”
Missouri Southern and Northeastern State were tied for tenth in the coaches poll while the media had the Lions 10th and the RiverHawks 11th. Lincoln was 12th in both polls.
While the Tigers and Bearcats are the premier September 2 matchup, other Week 1 games include Pittsburg State at Central Missouri, Missouri Western at Central Oklahoma, Emporia State at Northeastern State, Washburn at Lincoln and Missouri Southern at Nebraska-Kearney.
“We are excited to come back and compete,” Northwest linebacker Jackson Barnes said.