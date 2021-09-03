HAYS, Kan. — Anyone who expected a perfectly-played football game from either Northwest Missouri State or Fort Hays State on Thursday was setting themselves up for disappointment.
With neither team playing an MIAA game in nearly two years, the defenses were ahead of the offenses, but when the Bearcats needed plays down the stretch in the 15-7 win, their leaders stepped up to the plate.
“What I told them going into this game, literally verbatim, I stood in the locker room and I said, ‘It doesn’t have to be pretty. It doesn’t have to be sexy. We just need to figure out a way to get this done together,’” Northwest head coach Rich Wright said.
It started with 64 seconds left in the game and Northwest clinging to a 9-7 lead while facing a third-and-7 from the 8-yard line.
Al McKeller had fueled the drive to that point with 36 yards rushing to give him 161 yards for the game. Moments earlier he had converted a third and four with an 18-yard rush.
The whole stadium expected the ball to go to McKeller, but in his first game as the Bearcat offensive coordinator, Todd Sturdy trusted his junior quarterback Braden Wright to make the play, and Rich Wright trusted them both.
“He told me on the sideline that he was going to call a pass,” Rich Wright said. “We knew exactly what he was going to do. We felt good about it. We used Al out of the backfield, it drew the coverage, Kaden (Davis) came right in behind, and Braden made a good read.”
Sure enough, Kaden Davis came open and Braden Wright delivered the ball for an 8-yard touchdown to put the Bearcats up 15-7.
The mistakes weren’t completely done for the Bearcats though. Preseason All-American Tanner Owen was whistled for an unsportsmanlike penalty and that backed up the extra-point try 15 yards. The kick was blocked and the Tigers had life.
With starting cornerback Cahleel Smith sidelined with injury, freshman Josh Turner manned one outside corner spot — the freshman had given up a pass interference on the previous drive on a deep ball — and Tiger star quarterback Chance Fuller went after him. Turner stood up to the challenge though and forced incompletions on deep balls on the first two throws of the drive.
“He a dog,” Northwest senior cornerback J’Ravien Anderson said of Turner. “He like to compete. Since he come in, he be a dog. He want that starting position and he showed it tonight.”
Fuller eventually worked the ball down to the Northwest 43, but Northwest captain Zach Howard — who was playing through an ankle injury — sacked Fuller with 11 seconds left and forced Hays to burn its final timeout.
Two plays later, Fuller heaved a Hail Mary to the end zone as time expired and senior strong safety Isaiah Nimmers pulled down the interception to end the game.
Nimmers’ interception capped what Rich Wright considered a strong game for his pair of transfer safeties Dedrick Strambler and Nimmers.
“I felt like they played a really solid football game for their first game,” Wright said.
The defensive back who was picked on the most was Anderson, who was given the task of shadowing Tiger standout Monterio Burchfield the entire game. The returning All-American honorable mention receiver had five catches for 115 yards, and Anderson was hearing about it from Fuller during the game.
“I was No. 8 the whole game,” Anderson said. “They wanted me to cover him and he was a dog. He just made me better and I made him better. … I like the challenge, I like it. After the play, (Fuller) came up to me and was like, ‘We going at you all game.’ I said, I love that. That’s what I want — make me better.”
However in the fourth quarter with Northwest clinging to a 2-point lead, Anderson made a play on a ball Fuller attempted to lob up to Burchfield and came away with an interception.
“All summer, we worked on mental toughness,” Anderson said. “Once we down, we have to get each other up. That is what I did, came back and got a pick.”
McKeller, despite rushing for 161 yards in his Bearcat debut, wasn’t perfect either. Late in the third quarter, Northwest looked ready to deliver a knock-out punch with McKeller churning out yards, but the senior fumbled at the 2-yard line after picking up a first down and the Tigers stayed alive.
“I definitely got room to get better,” McKeller said. “(I’m) just focused on the next week now, can’t really dwell on what happened in the past this game, just got to keep building and keep working.
“… I definitely got more in the tank.”
With the game on the line and six minutes left, the Bearcats fed their newest running back.
“He punishes people when he runs the football and he is a hammer,” Rich Wright said.
McKeller’s big play on the final Bearcat drive was the 18-yard carry on third-and-4 from the Tiger 29. The UIndy transfer said he knew what play the Bearcats needed to run. He burst down the left side in front of the Bearcat bench for the big run.
“It is just something I had to do,” McKeller said. “Actually I was out on the sideline and I told the O.C. run this certain play and I’ll get it no matter what, just trust me. He did it, so I had to own up to my word honestly and make whatever happened happen.”
Braden Wright to Davis capped the drive, and the offense was allowed to finally take a breath after a rocky overall night.
The Bearcat defense was on point from the first Tiger snap of the game after punter Mike Hohensee pinned Fort Hays State on the 1-yard line.
The entire Bearcat front seven was in the backfield on the first snap and Sam Phillips stopped Keylan Chapman three yards deep in the end zone for the safety.
“Mike Hohensee put us in a great position, the punt team put us in a great position, and we just executed from there,” Phillips said.
With 6:53 left in the half, McKeller plunged into the end zone from three yards out for the 9-0 lead. The Bearcats rushed for 240 yards as a team on 51 carries.
By contrast, the Tigers had just 48 yards rushing on 19 carries as Wright’s defense made them one-dimensional throughout the game.
“Just coming out and showing them that we are going to hit them in the mouth every play, and that is what we did,” Anderson said. “We going to stop the run, delete the run, and they are going to have to pass. And then we going to show up as DBs. I know we are getting picked on. Everybody saying we got younger guys, but we going to step up though.”
The Bearcats will get to finally play another game in front of their home fans next Thursday when they welcome Lincoln to Bearcat Stadium. Washburn beat Lincoln 76-12 on Thursday.
“One of the things that I always preach is that good teams make their biggest jump between Week One and Week Two,” Rich Wright said.