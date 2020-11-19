MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball program has improved in every season under head coach Austin Meyer.
The team went from five wins the year before Meyer took over to eight his first season and 12 last year in his second. The Bearcats also made the MIAA Tournament for the first time in the Meyer era.
“We’ve been building on every year and we’ve taken huge steps just from last year,” Northwest senior wing Mallory McConkey said.
With the improvements, the goals have also risen.
“I think this is by far our best year and there is no doubt about it,” Bearcat senior Kylie Coleman said.
“Last year the goal was more so to do what we could to get to the conference tournament. We got there, but it was even really our say because it was up to the Fort Hays and Newman game. Definitely, we don’t want that to happen. We want to make our own path there and once we get there, finish it out.”
That improvement has also coincided with the Bearcat careers of seniors Jaelyn Haggard, Mia Stillman, Zoie Hayward, Coleman and McConkey.
“The energy is high, right now,” McConkey said on Tuesday. “Two day before a game and we are all pretty excited right now.”
Haggard has 71 career starts. The point guard is a career 37 percent 3-point shooter.
“Our seniors — we’ve been down this road before,” Haggard said. “We know each other’s strengths and we know how to play to that. I think this year is going to be one of our best years yet, and we are excited to build off the chemistry we’ve already established and incorporate our underclassmen, who are super tough too.”
McConkey was the Bearcats’ lone All-MIAA pick last season and was selected as an honorable mention pick. McConkey has 58 career starts and has seen her scoring improve each season to the point where she led the team with a 12.8 scoring average last season.
“It is pretty easy with this team,” McConkey said of being a captain. “Everyone has bought in and is ready to go, so being one of the captains — it is fun.”
Coleman averaged 7.7 points per game in 26.4 minutes per game with 10 starts.
Stillman had 21 starts last year and averaged 3.6 points and 3.7 rebounds. The forward shot 34 percent from 3-point range.
Sophomore post Paityn Rau leads the Bearcat returners in starts last season with 29. She averaged 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game.
Sophomore Jayna Green made six starts and averaged 4.2 points.
“Our sophomores this year, we all knew coming in that they were strong,” Haggard said. “Our team is just nice because everyone can do just about everything, and on the floor, everybody is a threat, including our freshman Molly (Hartnett). She is tough. It is going to be hard to guard our team.”
The Bearcat veterans are excited about true freshman guard Molly Hartnett as well.
“I’m really excited for her to be able to start,” McConkey said. “She is going to come out, and she is going to make a huge difference right off the bat.”
The Bearcats will open the season on the road with Northeastern State tonight and Rogers State on Saturday.
“It is a little bit more, I guess you could say, high stakes, because we don’t have those non-conference games to ease into it,” McConkey said. “But I’m not super worried about it. We had a scrimmage against Pitt State and we did pretty well. I think we are ready to jump into conference.
“I’m just excited to get to play.”