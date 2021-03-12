ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — After 110 minutes of trading near misses with Missouri Western at Spratt Memorial Stadium Friday night, the Northwest Missouri State women’s soccer team escaped the non-conference matchup with a draw.
Northwest (1-1-1) managed 11 shots and seven shots on goal in the defensive battle with the Griffons (0-1-1), but ultimately failed to convert on any of them. Missouri Western junior keeper Anna Mayer — who played the entirety of the game’s four periods — came up with seven saves to keep the Bearcats off the scoreboard and out of the win column in the non-conference matchup.
It was sophomore forward Kaylie Rock and freshman defender Ashton Dain who led the way offensively for Northwest throughout much of the night, as each player finished with three shots recorded, tying for the team high. But it was senior midfielder Madi McKeever who gave the Bearcats their last and best shot at snatching a win from the jaws of stalemate in the 106th minute of the matchup.
McKeever’s shot, which came from roughly 60-feet out with just over six minutes into the game’s second period of overtime, met Mayer near the center of the goal and forced Western’s forward to make a leaping stop.
“Yeah, I think our best chance was the last shot by Madi McKeever,” coach Marc Gordon said. “Obviously, their goalkeeper — she made a brilliant save. She’s just very good and hard to beat.”
Gordon said Western’s best chance to break the tie and take an immediate sudden death victory also came in overtime, when the Griffon sophomore forward Tina Palmieri bounced one off the crossbar in the game’s 97th minute — seven minutes into the first overtime period. Northwest’s third-year coach is grateful the shot wasn’t a few inches lower.
“That would have been a heartbreaker, for sure,” Gordon said. “But, yeah. I mean, those were probably the two best chances: the one off the crossbar for them and then our last shot.”
The hectic pair of overtime periods — which brought a combined four shots from the field, two goal kicks, four free kicks and three corner kicks in the span of 20 minutes — was preceded by a back-and-forth defensive battle that took up much of regulation. Northwest took four shots, all of which were on goal, in the game’s first half, adding only one shot on goal in the entire second half. Both teams finished the matchup with 11 shots — seven on goal for Northwest, six for Western.
But, Gordon admitted, Western’s fewer shots on goal amounted to more serious threats. The Griffons repeatedly tested two of the three Northwest keepers who saw action in the contest, forcing both junior Alexis Serna Castillo and sophomore Grace Goetsch to make three saves each. Freshman Ashley Williams, the third keeper log minutes for the Bearcats, did not face a shot in 31 minutes of action.
“The saves we needed to be made (were made) — we played all of our keepers; we’ve tried to use these early games in trying to make some decisions and see what combinations work for us,” Gordon said. “Each of them brings something different to the game … The franticness of the end of this game and last game — just getting some exposure for some of our young players that, you know, this is college game No. 3.”
The draw comes after a triumphant 5-4 win over Central Missouri (3-1) March 5 in a non-conference matchup. After scoring five goals against one of the MIAA’s premier teams, Gordon indicated he was disappointed with some aspects of his team’s offensive play against Western, but said the matchup with Central was played in a more open style.
The Bearcats will have three weeks to prepare for a rematch with Central on April 2 in what will be Northwest’s last non-conference matchup before starting an abbreviated five-game conference slate April 4 against Emporia. Gordon would have preferred the Bearcats enter their upcoming break with a win, he said, but will nonetheless return to Maryville with strides to be made.
“We really didn’t have a solution for (Western),” Gordon said. “It was something new for the girls to see, I guess as a team. And, honestly, I haven’t worked on that a ton with them yet, and found out tonight (that) I have some new things to work on with them.”