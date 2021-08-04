Current Northwest Missouri State baseball players Brett Holden and Drew Mackie were supposed to be summer teammates this year, but a confusing rule kept it from happening.
Instead the two were rivals and almost ended up facing off against each other in the Ban Johnson Collegiate League championship series.
Mackie’s BJ Raiders punched a ticket to the finals last week, but Holden’s Regal Plastic team came up short in a game-three semifinal showdown.
The St. Joseph Mustangs, a member of the Missouri-Iowa-Nebraska-Kansas League, has made a point of adding local talent this summer under the guidance of Johnny Coy.
Holden was looking forward to the chance to again play with his brother, Brody, who plays college baseball at Missouri Western.
Then, as quickly as he got excited for the opportunity, it was squashed out.
Because of an advertisement in the outfield party deck, current Northwest student-athletes are unable to play for the Mustangs.
“I don’t know how it works, I don’t know how any of it works,” said Holden, who hit .255 with 10 doubles and 16 RBIs in his first year at Northwest. “I talked to Johnny and then Coach (Darin) Loe and I talked to Troy Katen in the athletic department. Missouri Western has a sign on the outfield and their guys can play … I’m not really sure why there is a rule.”
Northwest Deputy AD Lori Hopkins said, “From a compliance standpoint, Northwest uses the Mustangs to promote and advertise the institution so our student-athletes are not allowed to play on the team.”
That meant, playing for the Mustangs would be considered an ‘extra benefit’ under NCAA guidelines. That might change next year with the NCAA new name in likeness or NIL that recently came to fruition, but Hopkins says it is too early to know how.
“Once I graduate, I can play with the Mustangs,” Holden said.
This summer, for Holden, was about getting back on the diamond after sitting out during the 2020 summer. The Bearcats infielder tore his labrum prior to the start of his final season at State Fair Community College.
The injury would’ve required surgery if he was a pitcher. As long as he can play through the pain, he could avoid surgery. Knowing his baseball career was coming to an end soon, Holden decided to play through it.
“The long break off didn’t help at all,” he said of last summer. “But I’m picking up where I left off in the spring and that’s good going into fall ball.”
After the chance to play with the Mustangs fizzled, Holden returned to play for Regal, coached by Park assistant coach Clint Culbertson. Holden played on Regal in 2019 and was offered a spot again.
He was a staple in the lineup and batted either first or second most of the season. He had 20 hits, five extra base hits (four doubles, one triple), 15 RBIs and was hit by a pitch 15 times, helping him have a .471 on-base percentage.
Mackie was also in his first year at Northwest this past spring, after transferring from Nebraska following the shortened 2020 season. He got to play 14 games for the Cornhuskers, but the Liberty native transferred closer to home.
“It was a good year,” Mackie said of the debut season in Maryville. “I had a good year meeting all of the people and playing with the team. Looking to build on last year into this year. It was good to get some playing time and a fresh start.”
He started 38 games for the Bearcats and hit .250 with six doubles, one triple, two home runs and 29 RBIs.
He set a career-high with 6 RBIs in a game against Ottawa on April 7.
Mackie went into this summer playing for the Raiders with a goal of hitting the ball better.
“I’m hitting the ball well and focusing on putting it in play and not striking out as much,” said Mackie, who played for the Raiders following his senior season in high school. “It has been going well. I’m still getting a lot of extra base hits … it’s more on driving the ball and not just hitting it.”
Mackie added another double to his resume in a big way on Monday, July 26. He hit a walkoff double to lift the Raiders to a 2-1 win in the first game of the semifinals. Then a pair of MIAA guys — Jack Brimacombe from Washburn and Bennett Scherer from Pitt State — tossed a no-hitter for the Raiders in game two to move onto the finals.
In the finals, the Raiders needed three games, but won the championship game on Friday, July 30, behind a 1-hit shutout spun by right-hander Chandler Ashby. Mackie will face Ashby this upcoming season as he has recently signed with Emporia State.
Mackie hit .313, with 25 hits, seven doubles, two triples, 26 runs scored, 22 RBIs and 17 walks.
His 22 RBI has him in the top 10 in the league leaders.
The same day that Holden’s season came to an end, the Kansas City-based league announced the All-Star team and both players were selected for the game held Aug. 4 at Kauffman Stadium. Holden will return to the All-Star game playing in it in 2019.
Also on the All-Star team is KC Pilots outfielder DeAunte Parker, who was a freshman at Northwest this past season. The Bishop Miege product didn’t see any playing time during the 2021 season for Northwest.
Parker had two triples, 8 RBIs, 11 runs, 10 walks, 2 stolen bases and a .418 on-base percentage for the Pilots.
The league also had two others with Northwest connections in Ben Jones and Jacob Selock.
Jones was also a freshman for Northwest in 2021 and didn’t see any playing time fir Northwest. He is listed as a catcher/outfielder from Liberty. He played right field for the NKC Apartments Giants this summer, who reached the BJCL semifinals, but lost 2-0 to Mackie’s Raiders.
Mackie’s summer teammate was Selock, another Liberty product, who is transferring to Northwest after playing for Highland (Kan.) Community College.
“It was cool to see (Jones and Parker) because they were redshirts this year,” Holden said. “It was cool to see them in live action instead of just practice and just the progress they made. I hope they help this season.”