MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Washburn Ichabods had to basically beat the top-ranked Northwest Missouri State Bearcats twice in Thursday's 82-80 overtime victory, but the No. 5 team in the nation managed the feat despite some late-game heroics from the defending national champions.
“I thought they played harder,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “I thought they imposed their will on us. I thought they were tougher. I thought there were a lot of things, and yeah, if we make some free throws maybe we win the game, but maybe you don't learn the same lesson.
“When you win a lot, you assume winning sometimes and that is what you saw tonight. Washburn did a fantastic job of beating us.”
With 7.4 seconds left in regulation, Washburn star point guard Tyler Geiman hit a pair of free throws to put the Ichabods (8-0) up by four.
“I would have assumed it was over at that point,” McCollum said. “But you don't necessarily give up.”
Northwest junior Diego Bernard went the length of the court for an 'and-1' layup with 2.4 to play. The Bearcats (5-1) had Bernard intentionally miss the foul shot in hopes of an offensive rebound. Bernard's line-drive attempt didn't hit the rim though and Geiman was fouled on the in-bounds play.
Geiman made 1-of-2 and the Bearcats had one last chance. Hudgins pulled up for a running, deep 3-pointer, but was crashed into by Washburn's Drew Maschoff. The shot missed, but Hudgins went to the line for three free throws — needing all three to force overtime.
“I knew that he was going to make all three,” Northwest sophomore Wes Dreamer said. “I wasn't worried about that. I was just focused on the next five minutes after that.”
The three shots fell for the junior and the Bearcats headed to an improbable overtime.
“He is the one guy who made free throws,” McCollum said after the team shot 65 percent from the free-throw line..
The Bearcats were without starting forwards Ryan Hawkins and Luke Waters for the extra session as both had previously fouled out. That put even more of a reliance on the starting backcourt — Hudgins and Bernard.
Hudgins opened overtime with a step-back 3-pointer. After Washburn's Jalen Lewis answered with a triple, Bernard knocked down one of his own.
Hudgins added a pair of foul shots, but Geiman finished a 3-point play on the other end. After 4-straight points by Washburn's Rathen Carter, the Ichabods had a 2-point lead with 58 seconds left.
“We didn't close correctly, but we will get there,” McCollum said. “We will get better.”
The Bearcats played the entire overtime session with freshmen Mitch Mascari and Byron Alexander in the place of Hawkins and Waters. An Alexander shot with 45 seconds left missed, and set up and must-stop for the Bearcats.
“It was a high-pressure situation,” McCollum said of Mascari and Alexander in overtime. “We probably put them in tough spots. We will have to evaluate what we did down the stretch. Down the stretch, I didn't think we were great.
“We had that lead and I think we thought we were going to get it, and then we gave up a few easy buckets. And that was that.”
Northwest got that stop on a Bernard steal with 22 seconds left. Bernard tried to drive right to the basket, but had his shot blocked by Washburn's Jonny Clausing. The junior attempted to follow his own shot, but missed and the ball was knocked out of bounds with 6.8 seconds left.
The Bearcats drew up a shot for Hudgins and the point guard got a clean look on a step-back 3-pointer over Geiman, but the shot drew the front of the rim and bounced off.
The loss is the first home loss for the Bearcats in three years and only the second overall during that span.
“We didn't play good at all,” Dreamer said. “We weren't tough at all. They were just tougher than us. It goes to them. They deserve it.”
Dreamer finished with a season-high 24 points. He had six 3-pointers and was 8-of-14 overall.
Bernard had a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. He also added four steals. Hudgins had 15 points and seven assists while Waters had 14.
Hawkins was held to just eight points in 25 minutes as he struggled with foul trouble.
“It changes everything pretty much,” Dreamer said of Hawkins having to sit. “That means that we have to have guys guys step up. They will step up at some point, but just having him out there is everything on offense and defense.”
Hawkins and Bernard combined to shoot just 5-of-14 from the free-throw line as Northwest was just 65 percent as a team.
“You miss free throws and you are going to lose,” McCollum said.
The Bearcat bench played a combined 43 minutes, but was held to just two points.
Washburn was paced by Geiman's 26 points and Clausing's 21 points.
“We have to get back to us, which is playing defense,” McCollum said. “We didn't play a whole lot of defense tonight. … We didn't want to compete. It is not just our players fault, it is my fault and it is everyone else's fault. We just didn't want to compete. We wanted to win. There is a big difference.”
The Bearcats will look to bounce back on Saturday when they host Emporia State.
“I'm just disappointed in our competitiveness — (that) is what drives me absolutely crazy,” McCollum said.