MARYVILLE, Mo. — Al McKeller had 223 yards of total offense. That is where the highlights from Northwest Missouri State ended in a 17-16 loss to Washburn on Saturday afternoon in Topeka.
After being out-played in every statistical category except the final score last week against Pittsburg State, but managing to escape with a one-point win, the Bearcats learned how the other side felt on Saturday as they out-gained Washburn 384-218 on Saturday, but that mattered very little as the clock hit zero in a one-point loss.
The offense, defense and special teams each had their shortcomings in the loss. In the first half it was the offense’s second-straight week of not scoring in the opening half.
“I felt like we moved the ball in the first half, we just weren’t getting any points,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “Man, I’ll have to go back and watch the tape, but we either shot ourselves in the foot or had some untimely penalty calls. … I didn’t feel like we came out with the energy we needed to today.”
On the game’s first drive, the Bearcats rolled down the field and had a first and goal on the 3-yard line after a McKeller first-down carry. Instead of feeding their 215-pound running back from the the 3-yard line, the offense tried to go to 160-pound wide receiver Alec Tatum, who was stuffed for a 2-yard loss.
“We just got to execute the plays we need to execute,” McKeller said. “Like in the red zone being five-and-in or in the red zone in general, we got to score down there whether it is the pass or the run. Just got to execute the plays that are called honestly.”
On second down, they attempted to run McKeller, but the Ichabod defense stopped him at the five. A third down pass fell incomplete and freshman Cole Lammel missed a 27-yard field goal after a false start wiped out his make from 22 yards.
“We have to convert on those things,” Wright said. “It has been a little bit of a problem because we have a freshman kicker and you live with freshman kickers, but we are leaving points out on the field and we can’t afford to do that.”
The Ichabod offense was slow too without standout quarterback Mitch Schurig who was injured on the fourth play of the game and did not return.
Washburn got on the board late in the second quarter on a 13-play drive which was kept alive by an offsides penalty on Zach Howard on fourth-and-four from midfield. Washburn kicker Trenton Brehm made a 36-yard field goal to give the team a 3-0 lead at halftime.
McKeller had just 11 carries for 35 yards in the first half. The Bearcats adjusted that at halftime.
After a 3-and-out on their first third-quarter drive, Northwest fed McKeller seven times on the next possession. Mike Hohensee found Kaden Davis on a 4-yard touchdown to cap the possession and put Northwest up 7-3 after the 13-play, 85-yard drive.
Washburn answered on the next possession as the Bearcats never even forced a third down as backup quarterback Kellen Simoncic, a freshman from Smithville, found James Letcher, Jr., on a 15-yard touchdown connection.
Northwest drove right back down the field, but the kicking woes continued with Lammel missing a 24-yard field goal.
“He’ll bounce back,” Wright said. “He is a great kid. We just have to execute better.”
Again, the Bearcats went away from McKeller on the doorstep of the end zone. On first and goal from the 10, McKeller had a 6-yard carry to set the Bearcats up at the four, but two-straight passing plays resulted in an incompletion and a sack before Lammel’s miss.
The Bearcat defense responded with a big play as J’Ravien Anderson intercepted a Simoncic pass and this time, the Bearcats fed their Harlon Hill Trophy candidate. McKeller ran the ball on six of seven plays and had 36 of the 37 yards on the drive. He capped it with a one-yard touchdown run for a 14-10 lead.
“I take every run the same, every play I’m trying to score,” McKeller said. “It doesn’t matter if we’re on the negative-one yard line down there, I’m trying to score.”
The Northwest special teams unit had its best moment of the day on the kickoff and pinned Washburn at their own four-yard line. With 96 yards behind them and facing a backup quarterback with four minutes left, the Bearcat defense was in a good spot, but penalties quickly changed that.
On second-and-10, Jackson Barnes pressured the quarterback and Simoncic’s helmet went flying. Barnes was called for unnecessary roughness. On the next play, it was an offsides penalty on Sam Roberts.
“In my view, that wasn’t a personal foul, his helmet fell off,” Wright said. “That was a big momentum shift there, and then we just couldn’t get ourselves off the field and that is completely on us as a defense.”
The back-breaking penalty was on third-and-10 from the Bearcat 35 when Howard had Simoncic sacked, but was called for a facemask. That got the Ichabods to the 20 and two plays later, Simoncic found Taylon Peters for a 15-yard touchdown with 48 seconds left.
“You’re not going to be a championship-quality program if you can’t overcome those things,” Wright said.
Northwest had 10 penalties for 90 yards.
“We beat ourselves with the flags and the penalties,” Anderson said.
Down 17-14 with 48 seconds left, Hohensee found Tatum for 18 yards. A sack knocked the Bearcats back to the 35-yard line, but Hohensee connected with McKeller for a 23-yard catch and run to the Ichabod 42-yard line.
Wright said following the game, that the target line was the 25-yard line for Lammel to try a kick and the 20-yard line for him to be comfortable.
It never got to that moment as Hohensee went deep in the direction of Davis, but the ball was intercepted at the 1-yard line.
“We just rushed it,” McKeller said. “I feel like we had plenty of time left. There were 17 seconds left, we still had one timeout, I feel like we could have got just some more yards, maybe got out of bounds or called another timeout, and kicked a field goal. We just rushed it.”
Wright explained after the game that he wasn’t sure what the play call was and if it was designed to go deep.
“Honestly, I don’t have the answer to that,” Wright said. “That would be a question for (offensive coordinator) Todd (Sturdy), because I didn’t hear what the play call was.”
Bearcat Athletics declined an interview request for Sturdy.
With the ball at the 1-yard line, Washburn took a safety and made Northwest attempt one final play needing 81 yards, a series of laterals was eventually stopped and Washburn celebrated its first win over Northwest since 2005, snapping a 15-game streak.
Northwest will be back on the road next week at Northeastern State with a 1 p.m. kickoff in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.