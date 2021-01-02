PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Bearcats went on the road to Pittsburg State coming out of Christmas break.
Normally, the Bearcats would have a non-conference game over the holiday break to knock some rust off, but without the option of non-conference this year, Northwest looked every bit like a club which hadn’t played a contest in three weeks.
The Gorillas (5-3) were able to run away from the Bearcats (3-3) 80-50 in a matchup of teams battling in the middle tier of the MIAA.
“Everybody, myself included, has to look in the mirror and see what we did well and what we did wrong,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “Obviously we did a lot more wrong today. From my standpoint, maybe, we just weren't in good enough shape coming back from the break.
“I feel like we are typically a team that competes and plays hard, and I just didn't feel like we played that hard today. And that is very, very disappointing. It could be because we did do effort conditioning, but we have got to figure it out and be better.”
The players were upset with the performance as well and senior Kylie Coleman, who shared the team lead with 12 points, hopes that they can learn from this game going into next week’s home stand at Bearcat Arena.
“I hope that we are all kind of pissed off and wanting to get that win on Thursday,” Coleman said. “We are capable of being much better than we were today.”
The Gorillas were hot from the opening tip and built an immediate 9-2 lead. The Bearcats climbed back within one point at 12-11 on a Mallory McConkey basket in the paint.
The Bearcats kept things close throughout the rest of the first quarter, but Pittsburg State guard Tristan Gegg beat the buzzer with a layup to put the Gorillas up 19-15.
The second quarter was the Bearcats' most productive offensively but it was also when the defense struggled the most. Northwest scored 19 points in the quarter, but allowed 28.
“At times, I thought we were in the right spots defensively, we just didn't have that extra activity and effort that we need to be successful,” Meyer said. “We weren't aggressive enough getting through screens. We didn't guard the ball as well as I thought we could. We just weren't very good defensively.”
Pittsburg State shot 69 percent from the field in the quarter and 3-of-5 from 3-point range.
“We just have to talk more,” Coleman said. “We weren't communicating. We had two people certain places. We weren't guarding the ball. We didn't stop them in transition. It just comes down to communication and just how much do we really want it.”
Facing a 47-34 halftime deficit, frustration and fatigue set in for the Bearcats in the second half as they were limited to just eight points in each of the final quarters.
“I just think that we didn't compete as hard as we could have,” Coleman said. “There are definitely practices and other games where we show that we are way better than we showed today and it is not acceptable in any way.
“Offensively, we were passive, as Meyer said in the locker room there, and defensively, they are a great offensive team so its hard, but we still have to be better on defense.”
Northwest was led in scoring by McConkey and Coleman each with 12 points. Jaelyn Haggard had eight on 3-of-4 shooting while Molly Hartnett also had eight.
Ellie Horn and Zoie Hayward each had four points and Caely Kesten had two.
“We talked a lot about, do we want to be a team that makes that jump, or do we want to be a team that kind of sits that middle to bottom of the league?” Meyer said. “To make that jump, we have to compete against teams like this, and obviously we are not there yet, but we will keep working.”
The Gorillas had four players in double figures led by Gegg with 15 while Julia Johnson had 13, Kaylee DaMitz had 12 and Maya Williams had 11.
“They built that lead and if you watch the two teams, when we go back and watch it on film, they were just a much more confident team than we were,” Meyer said.
The Bearcats will begin a two-game home stand on Thursday with Washburn on Thursday before playing Emporia State on Saturday.