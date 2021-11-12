MARYVILLE, Mo. — The last two seasons, Northwest Missouri State football has shared the MIAA championship with either Fort Hays State or Central Missouri, but on Saturday, the Bearcats have the opportunity to win their first outright MIAA championship since 2016.
It would be coach Rich Wright’s first outright MIAA championship as the Northwest head coach.
“I don’t really focus on that, it is more about these guys and the accomplishments that they set out for,” Wright said. “They just kind of pull me along for the ride so to speak.
“... They will hand the trophy to me first, but you’ll watch, I pretty quickly hand it off to the people who’s hands it really belongs in, and that is our players and particularly this senior class. Hopefully we can get that goal accomplished this weekend.”
Northwest (8-1) will host Emporia State (6-4) on Saturday. A loss would open up the possibility for Nebraska-Kearney (8-2) and Washburn (8-2) to grab the championship.
The Hornets come into Saturday’s game led by the MIAA’s leading passer Braden Gleason. The sophomore has thrown for 2,999 yards on a 68.3 completion percentage with 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.
“I think (Emporia State coach) Garin (Higgins) does an amazing job, probably as good as anybody in our league, offensively,” Wright said. “... He just replaces people, but their production is always pretty high. He is doing it again. They have a controlled passing game where they just look for openings — being able to distribute the ball quickly.
“Their quarterback is very efficient in what he does. He scrambles enough to get himself out of trouble. Their rushing game is better than what you think. We are going to have to play well on Saturday to walk out of there with a win.”
Despite the gaudy numbers in the passing game, Emporia State spreads out its targets in the passing game with no receiver over 400 yards receiving, but eight with at least 250 yards receiving. All eight have multiple touchdowns.
One area which has impressed the defensive-minded Wright is the Hornets defense. Emporia State has switched to a 3-3-5 defense which is the formation Iowa State has found success with at the Division-I level.
“Defense is an area where I think they’ve shown a marked improvement,” Wright said. “They have adopted that 3-3 and morph themselves into a little bit of a 3-4, but they are playing that Iowa State defense. They’ve caused people problems this year. They are playing really well out of it and have a lot of confidence with it.”
The Hornets are third in the MIAA in rushing defense this season, just six yards behind Washburn for second. They are also third in the MIAA in sacks, only behind Washburn and Northwest.
Saturday is Senior Day for 18 Bearcat seniors. The game will kickoff at 1:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.
“It has been a special group and I mean that very sincerely, because they have had a set of challenges that no other group of seniors has ever had in the history of Northwest Missouri State University,” Wright said.