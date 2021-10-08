MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Bearcats will be without Week One starting quarterback Braden Wright on Saturday and with sophomore Mike Hohensee’s injury situation still murky, the one thing that is certain about Northwest’s offense on Saturday against Pittsburg State is that it will featured a heavy dose of senior running back Al McKeller.
“Really just control what we can control, it is all based off of us,” McKeller said. “We have to do better ourselves before we can worry about anyone else, honestly.”
That bodes well for the the Bearcat offense as McKeller has been among the best running backs in the country this year. Among Division-II running backs with at least 90 carries this year, McKeller’s 6.31 yards per carry ranks second in the nation. In yards per game, McKeller is sixth in the nation with 143.5.
“I just try to show everybody everything from running somebody over to stiff-arming to jumping over,” McKeller said. “What I need to do or whatever we need to do to help the team win is what I am going to do. If I don’t have to run anybody over, I won’t. But if I need to, I will.”
The UIndy transfer has shown a variety of moves this season to get his yards with a new highlight each week. A couple weeks ago it was his stiff arm, but this week it was a hurdle against Western for extra yardage.
Northwest Missouri State coach Rich Wright compared going up against McKeller to being in a ‘heavyweight fight’ saying that his physicality just wears the opposing defense down.
“I would kind of just say rough,” McKeller said of his running style. “I don’t feel it out at the beginning, but I try to power up each quarter.”
McKeller and junior Davonte Green have also formed a good 1-2 punch in the Bearcat backfield with Green’s speed being the compliment to McKeller’s bruising style.
“I understand that we are two different types of runners, so he kind of lets me take the beating and then most of his plays are the speed plays because that is what he is good at,” McKeller said. “We just really feed off each other.”
While the Bearcats (4-0) will be relying on their running backs against the Gorillas, Pittsburg State (4-1) is likely to lean even further into their passing game against a Bearcat defense which is the second most efficient against the run in the nation, allowing 33 yards per game.
Gorilla quarterback Mak Sexton has the third-most passing attempts in the MIAA. He has thrown for 1,186 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
“When I first got here, they were an option-based team and then when Coach (Steve) Rampy was the offensive coordinator there for several years, they kind of morphed themselves into a more traditional spread offense,” Wright said. “Then in the last few seasons they kind of reverted back more to the option-style of football. What you are seeing is a little more traditional offense, what I would call traditional offense in college football right now.”
When the Gorillas drop back to pass, receiver Jalen Martin is the go-to target. He is leading the MIAA with 468 yards this season and averages 93.6 per game. The 6-foot-3 target is senior who spent four seasons in Iowa State’s program before joining the Gorillas in 2020.
Across from Martin is 5-foot-10 junior Elijah Harris who is a local product from Pittsburg High School. Harris is sixth in the MIAA in receiving with 315 yards, but is averaging 21 yards per catch, the most in the MIAA for anyone with over 10 catches.
The Bearcats and Gorillas are set to renew their rivalry on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., at Bearcat Stadium. It is the Bearcats’ Military Appreciation Day. All current and former military personnel with receive free admission with their military ID.
“For me personally, that is always a big game,” Wright said of Pittsburg State. “When I got here in 1995 as a graduate assistant coach, that was the team to beat. Moving forward we were kind of able to flip the pendulum a little bit and have some good success against Pittsburg. But it is always kind of a benchmark game for us.”