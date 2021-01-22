MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats have lost three starters to injury this season, battled COVID-19 and used a mixture of young talent to combat all those things. The mixture of youth and upperclassmen ended a four-game losing streak Thursday night with a 57-47 win over the Newman Jets.
“It was big because we thought we competed the other night against Emporia and felt like we out-played them for most of the game and to come up short was tough,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “We continue to try and focus on one possession at a time. We talk about if we focus on that process, playing hard, getting better and being a great teammate—the results stuff will eventually come. Obviously that process and play hard focus ended up in a victory tonight.”
While the two offenses struggled early in the first quarter, the Bearcats received some needed points from freshman Jillian Fleming. Fleming scored three of Northwest’s first five points and 12 points overall in her first career start.
“She makes some really savvy plays,” Meyer said. “She’s really good in the middle of the zone, short corner and she just has a good basketball IQ. She’s a really good 3-point shooter, she just hasn’t shown it yet and part of that is her legs. We talked about it the other night that she is probably someone that needed three or four weeks to get in shape and she had five days.”
The Bearcats scored just five points through the first nine minutes of the first quarter before getting a boost from senior guard Jaelyn Haggard. Haggard’s five points over the final 1:12 of the first quarter boosted Northwest to a 10-10 tie heading into the second quarter.
The Jets and Bearcats swapped the lead seven times in the second quarter. Newman had the biggest lead of the quarter and its biggest lead of the game at five with just under seven minutes to go in the half.
Freshman Molly Hartnett erased the Newman lead with seven points in the final four and a half minutes of the half. Hartnett’s run helped the Bearcats to a 23-20 halftime lead.
Fleming began the second half with five points early on and the Bearcats pulled away to a 9-point lead midway through the third quarter. The Jets didn’t fold after falling behind as they ended the quarter with a 9-3 run that cut the lead to four going into the final quarter.
As she had done in previous quarters, Fleming opened the fourth with 4-straight points after Newman cut the lead to two on its first possession of the quarter. Fleming’s second set of free throws gave the Bearcats a 6-point lead, but the Jets found themselves within one possession with 4:46 left in the game.
The final five minutes of the game belonged to Haggard. The senior’s run began with a three-pointer at the 4:22 mark, then after a quick turnover by Newman, Haggard knocked down another three-pointer at the 4:04 mark.
“It felt good because there for a while, I was struggling,” Haggard said. “I told you that I was feeling it and one of these days, they were going to fall. With the zone you kind of have to pick your spots and anytime I was on our sidelines closes to the team, the coaches were yelling. ‘Stay ready, stay ready, look for your shot.’ So any time I caught it and found a glimpse of an opening, sometimes you just have to take it.”
Haggard made it three in a row with 2:36 to go in the fourth, putting the game out of reach and giving the Bearcats their first win in over a month. Haggard scored 15 second half points and 20 overall in the win.
“I think we had a ton more energy and played with a lot more confidence and even when we weren’t scoring, people were 100 percent in the game and I think that was a little bit different from the other night,” Haggard said. “Every single person that got minutes was 100 percent active, had their heads in the game, and I think that made the difference.”
Northwest shot 52 percent from the field in the second half after a first half in which they made just 31 percent of their shots. Hartnett finished second on the team with 14 points.
The Bearcats will be at home again on Saturday to face Central Oklahoma. The Bronchos come in having won two of their last three games.
“It was probably good for us with them switching the game, we got to play two zone teams back-to-back,” Meyer said. “I think we were able to take some tape from Emporia State’s zone and use it tonight. Hopefully it gets us more rhythm even though from a numbers stand point we didn’t shoot the ball great from three, so hopefully it’ll give us confidence moving forward.”