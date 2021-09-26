MARYVILLE, Mo. — The fact that everyone on the Northwest Missouri State soccer team was not beaming from ear to ear after Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Central Missouri is a testament to how far the program has come in the Marc Gordon era.
“It was really exciting to tie it up,” Northwest freshman Adell Gore said. “I’m just sad we couldn’t put another one in.”
The Jennies came into Maryville as the No. 19 ranked program and winners of 11 of the past 13 MIAA championships.
Central Missouri (6-1-1) had defeated Northwest (4-3-1) 22-straight times and only once in that time has the margin been within one goal. Over that span, the Bearcats have never scored more than one goal in any match.
“We competed with them,” Northwest coach Marc Gordon said of what was different in Sunday’s match.
Northwest put an end to that streak on Sunday afternoon on Bearcat Pitch with a 2-2 draw. Sophomore Teagan Blackburn and Gore had the goals in the contest for Northwest.
“From my freshman year to now, I feel like we have grown as a team,” Northwest senior keeper Alexis Serna-Castillo said. “We want to play, we want to win, and there is just a better chemistry than we have ever had in my four years.”
The Bearcats made it a point to attempt to jump on the Jennies early and commanded possession and opportunities in the first ten minutes of each half.
“It is always helpful to start off and have that control,” Gore said. “We definitely play better when we keep it on the ground and play the feet.”
The opportunities didn’t bear immediate fruit though, and the match developed into a full-field affair with both teams having near misses. Serna-Castillo was up to the task as she made 11 saves in 110 minutes in the net.
“I feel amazing,” Serna-Castillo said. “I’ve had a lot of time to prepare and just get ready for the games. Having the opportunity to play against UCM, a nationally-ranked team, meant a lot to me.”
Gordon likes his keeper situation with Serna-Castillo, junior Grace Goetsch and freshman Ashley Williams, but said he just had a feeling about Serna-Castillo for this match.
“Sometimes as a coach, you go with your gut,” Gordon said. “… I just think she brought some leadership to the game and some composure. I don’t know, it was just a gut thing for me really.”
The offense finally broke through in the 33rd minute with Blackburn making a strong turn and firing a shot into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead. The goal was assisted by Yesenia Arnau and Madi McKeever.
“I had a really good pass to my feet and I felt a defender on my left side, so I thought it’d be a good opportunity to turn with my right, and just I had that open shot.”
Blackburn now has six goals in eight matches this season.,
The lead remained 1-0 at halftime. Central Missouri freshman and Smithville product McKenzie Robinson answered in the 67th minute with a goal to even the match. It was the freshman’s first goal of her career.
The Jennies weren’t done yet and in the 74th minute star forward Kassie Newsom gave them the lead with her fourth goal of the year and third against Northwest in the two matchups.
The Jennies had their first lead of the match and the away fans and bench were feeling the momentum building. The Bearcats knew they had to answer and did behind a pair of freshmen.
“We showed some growth,” Gordon said. “We didn’t give up.”
Freshman Linsi Mashburn was making strong runs all afternoon and made the pass to kick off the pivotal sequence in the 80th minute.
“She is a pretty crafty little individual,” Gordon said. “I just think she is going to grow into the college game and be something really special for our program.”
Mashburn passed to sophomore Kaylie Rock in the middle of the field and Rock fired a shot which had Central Missouri keeper Lindsey Johnson leaping and falling to the turf.
Rock’s shot went off the crossbar, but Gore was right there to collect the rebound and put it into the net.
“We had a great cross from the outside, and Kaylie Rock had a great touch off the crossbar,” Gore said. “I was just happy I was there to clean it up and put it in.”
Gore has started the past three games for Northwest — wins over Missouri Western and Missouri Southern and then Sunday’s tie. She also had a goal against the Griffons.
“She is a multi-sport, very talented high school athlete who always played soccer, but is now fully committed to soccer,” Gordon said. “I just think her ceiling is really high.”
The Bearcats face a big test this next week with Washburn and Emporia State visiting Bearcat Pitch on Friday and Saturday. Emporia State is currently the No. 5 ranked team in the nation.
“We’ve been playing really good lately, so we just need to stay consistent and keep it up going into the rest of conference,” Gore said.
Northwest 4, Missouri Southern 1
The Bearcats beat Missouri Southern 4-1 on Friday.
Northwest had goals for Alex Mausbach, Blackburn, Rock and Mashburn.
The Lions started former Spoofhound Laney Graham in goal and she had seven saves in 45 minutes.