MARYVILLE, Mo. —When Marc Gordon was hired as the third soccer coach in the history of the Northwest Missouri State program in 2017, Madie Krueger, Madi McKeever and Alex Mausbach had just completed their first seasons in the program. He added Alexis Serna Castillo, Joanna Shaw and Jessie Brown before his first season began.
On Sunday, all six of those players were honored at Senior Day for the Bearcats.
“It means a lot,” McKeever said. “The super seniors especially, we’ve been through so many different things — to finally have it coming together our last year is something really special. We’ve put a lot of hours in in the training room, on the pitch and in the weight room; so to see it all come together is huge.”
Gordon’s message when he was hired in December of 2017 was simple: “I hope to build upon the foundation of the program so that past and the present players will be proud of the Bearcat soccer legacy.”
Gordon is less than three seasons in, and that legacy is taking major steps forward. In his first season, the Bearcats only managed a 1-10 record in MIAA play with the win coming against Southwest Baptist who is no longer in the conference. The next season, the Bearcats were 4-5-2 in league play.
After only playing in the spring last season, the Bearcats have continued to take strides this season with Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Newman pushing the Bearcat record to 6-2-1 in league play and guaranteeing that they will finish the year with a winning MIAA record for the first time since 2012.
“We are definitely growing as a program and it is so fun to see how we all get better every day,” redshirt freshman Hannah Stirling said.
The Bearcats and the Jets started off slow in windy and cold conditions at Bearcat Pitch with neither team scoring in the first 45 minutes.
In the second half, Stirling found space and broke down the middle of the field. Newman keeper Jackie Lari saved Stirling’s first try, but the midfielder stuck with it and scored on the rebound.
“It is great to have good teammates who can find that pass and get the ball into the box,” Stirling said. “And then my job is to finish it. It is really exciting to score, carry that momentum for our team and keep going.”
The one goal proved all that was needed for the Bearcat defense and Serna Castillo. The Northwest keeper only had to make three saves in the shutout.
The Bearcats dominated the second half with 13 shots compared to just one for Newman.
“Second half, we had a lot more of the ball,” Gordon said. “And for a while, we just couldn’t put it on the floor, but I like the movement and the types of things that we are trying to create for the team to be able to break them down to get in and score goals.”
Northwest is currently fourth in the MIAA with two games remaining. Emporia State is 8-1 in first, Central Missouri is 7-1-1 in second and Central Oklahoma is 7-2 in third.
Missouri Western is fifth right behind Northwest and will host the Bearcats on Friday. The top four seeds host the MIAA quarterfinals.
“They are coming to try to nab a higher seed and they need to get a result,” Gordon said. “And so do we.”
The Bearcats will finish the regular season on Sunday with a trip to Joplin to play Missouri Southern.
Northwest 2, Central Oklahoma 1; 2OT
Northwest rallied for a 2-1 win over Central Oklahoma on Friday at Bearcat Pitch.
Sydney Mueller scored her first goal of the season with three minute left in regulation to force overtime. Kaylie Rock scored the golden goal off an assist from Ashton Dain in the second overtime for a 2-1 win.
The Bearcats out-shot the Bronchos 24-11 and had 11 shots on goal compared to just five for Central Oklahoma. Northwest’s Ashley Williams finished with four saves.